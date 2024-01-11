Autos

    • Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project

    Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.

    "I had a meeting with Honda and it's a company that has been a very important investor in Canada," Freeland told reporters in Toronto, adding that other government officials also had meetings with the Japanese automaker.

    "That's a very important relationship, and our work with them is ongoing," Freeland said, without specifying when the meetings took place.

    Freeland added that there had been various meetings between Honda and government officials in different departments.

    On Sunday, Japan's Nikkei news group reported that Honda is looking at multiple potential sites for the plant, including next to an existing automobile factory in Alliston, Ontario.

    The report said Honda expects to make a decision by the end of 2024 and bring the new facility online as early as 2028.

    Canada has wooed companies involved in all levels of the EV supply chain to safeguard the future of its manufacturing heartland in Ontario as the world seeks to cut carbon emissions.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year said that Canada was looking for more "targeted" investments after the government gave hefty subsidies to Volkswagen and Stellantis-LG Energy Solution for their planned battery gigafactories.

    Honda, Japan's second-biggest car maker, announced on Tuesday plans to launch a new electric vehicle series from 2026, as it plays catch-up with global rivals in the shift to battery-powered cars.

    Honda has been slow to step up sales of electric vehicles. The automaker, with partner LG Energy Solution 373220.KS, in 2022 announced Ohio as the site of a planned US$4.4 billion joint venture battery plant.

    (Reporting by Ismail Shakil, Promit Mukherjee and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News