86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk

More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.

A mechanical problem with these pump seals is allowing fuel to leak into emission systems from charcoal canisters, Volkswagen Canada said.

The affected vehicles include the front-wheel drive 2015-20Audi A3 sedan, the 2019-20Volkswagen Jetta GLI and the 2015-19Golf SportWagen.

"We estimate that less than 1 per cent of affected vehicles contain this defect," the car company explained. "Nevertheless, Volkswagen takes the safety of its customers very seriously, and as a result will be recalling the vehicles you note below, as well as certain 2015-2020 Golf models."

Therecall affects 86,308 units in Canada. However, no known cases of fire, crashes or injuries have been reported as a result of this problem, according to Volkswagen Canada.

Customers will be notified directly when replacement parts are available, the company says, and can replace the suction jet pump in their vehicle at no extra cost.

"Any customer that experiences issues with their fueling system prior to receiving their recall notice should contact their dealer directly," Volkswagen Canada added in their statement.

In the U.S., the car company is recalling more than 261,000 vehicles due to the same problem, according to a statement released by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday.

This recall extends to models made between 2015 and 2020, including VW Golfs, GTIs, Audi A3s, Gold Sportwagens and VW Jettas. All these recalled models have front-wheel drive.

The recall report says vehicles not included in the recall are those with the all-wheel drive function.

The recall was issued after U.S. safety regulators began investigating the problem last year, following 79 complaints of fuel leaks.

Although VW said in the statement that it has 1,410 warranty claims since May of 2016, the statement says no fires have been reported in relation to this mechanical problem.