5 things to know for Wednesday, May 17

The annual pace of inflation rises in April, newly-released footage shows the use of force on an Indigenous prisoner in Quebec, and WestJet customers hold their breath as a strike notice jeopardizes travel plans.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Inflation edges up: The annual pace of inflation rose in April to 4.4 per cent for the first time since it peaked in June last year.

2. Excessive force: Newly-released surveillance footage captured from inside a Quebec prison shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on an individual in distress.

3. Far apart: WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.

4. Canada-Korea: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol signed a memorandum of understanding on supply chains for critical minerals and the transition to clean energy.

5. End 'Driver Inc.': Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis level.'

One more thing...

A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has been found safe six years later, thanks to a Netflix viewer.

From left, Kayla Unbehaun around the time of her disappearance and, right, in an age-progressed photo. (courtesy of National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children)