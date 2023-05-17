Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains
Canada and South Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding on supply chains for critical minerals and the transition to clean energy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached the agreement with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during an official visit to Seoul today, where they also announced a new youth mobility arrangement.
The Prime Minister's Office says both countries can play a "leading role" as "reliable partners" when it comes to the supply chain for electric vehicles and the critical minerals needed to make their batteries.
The announcement comes as Canada's federal government is in a dispute with automaker Stellantis, which has halted construction on an electric-vehicle battery plan in Windsor, Ont., in partnership with South Korean battery-maker, LG Energy Solution.
Both countries have released Indo-Pacific strategies within the past year, which provide road maps for strengthening military and economic relationships in the region to counterbalance the influence of Beijing.
The new agreement on youth mobility, with an annual quota of 12,000 people, will provide new opportunities for youth to work in both countries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.
