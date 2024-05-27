South Africa's surprise election challenger is evoking the past anti-apartheid struggle

'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
The 59-year-old Dumisani Ndlovu has voted in every South Africa national election since he and the rest of the Black majority finally won the right 30 years ago. He has faithfully supported the liberation party-turned-ruling party African National Congress every time.
That ends on Wednesday. In a way, nostalgia is calling. Ndlovu in this week's election is turning his support to the man, Jacob Zuma, whose career spanned from the liberation struggle to the presidency before falling out with his ANC colleagues and reemerging last year with a new political party.
That MK party, named after the ANC's old armed wing, shows how the 82-year-old Zuma is leveraging the past to rally South Africans' support against the ANC, which he himself once claimed would rule until "Jesus comes back."
Here in the heartland of Zuma supporters, the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, cab driver Ndlovu has embraced the unlikely comeback of a political survivor after years of corruption allegations, criminal charges and prison. Even being barred from this election as a candidate for Parliament over a recent conviction hasn't blunted Zuma's influence.
"They think they have finished him, but we are with him all the way. The ANC will pay," Ndlovu said.
It is a rallying cry that could, for the first time, force the ANC into a coalition to stay in power. The new party is fielding other candidates for Parliament and appears likely to win seats.
Zuma has become the wild card of the election for Africa's most advanced country, six years after resigning South Africa's presidency under a cloud. His MK party was formed just over six months ago and yet is expected to drain significant support from the ANC, which already faced its sternest test.
Zuma's credentials -- he was in prison alongside Nelson Mandela for his work in the anti-apartheid movement -- resonate especially in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.
Ndlovu, the cab driver, had backed the ANC since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule in 1994. Now, one of his grievances against the ANC is what he calls its ill-treatment of Zuma.
"He went to jail during apartheid and then they (the ANC) put him in jail again despite all his sacrifices. What kind of freedom is that?" Ndlovu said.
Zuma was sent to prison in 2021 after refusing to testify at an inquiry looking into alleged corruption in government during the time he was president from 2009-2018. He called that sentence an effort by the ANC to silence him.
Zuma said last week's Constitutional Court decision to disqualify him from standing as a candidate was part of a grudge against him by the ruling party and the courts. The constitution doesn't allow anyone to stand for election if they have been sentenced to 12 months or more in prison without the option of a fine.
"I am going to fight for my rights until this country agrees that freedom must be a complete freedom, not for some and oppression for others," Zuma said.
He now fights under the banner of the MK, which he has fashioned as the vanguard of anti-apartheid struggle ideals such as the distribution of land to Black people.
The party's symbol is similar to the old ANC military wing's logo. Its full name is uMkhonto weSizwe, which means Spear of the Nation. The ANC took MK to court over its use of the name, which it claims it owns. MK won. It was another example of the ANC trying to silence him, Zuma said.
Zuma's new party also looks to the future, promising jobs, free education and better healthcare for young people who make up the majority of the country's population. They have no memory of apartheid, but they have plenty of grievances about the deep inequality that remains.
Zuma claims to be a truer version of the ANC and more dedicated to helping South Africa's poor Black majority.
His party's branding has been welcomed by supporters for its anti-apartheid nostalgia.
"I have known uMkhonto all my life. It fought for freedom. It is there for us again this time," Ndlovu said.
How such loyalty -- and the ANC's irritation over it -- might translate into votes will be seen on Wednesday.
"It might just make people want them (MK) more because the question that arises is, why put so much push against this party? There must be there something, and I think people are intrigued and they might just go out and vote for them," Sanet Madonsela-Solomon, a lecturer in the department of political sciences at the University of South Africa, told TV station eNCA this week.
At MK's last major campaign rally over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, gray-haired men and women in military fatigues joined youthful supporters sporting skinny jeans and manicured nails. Together, they danced to old anti-apartheid struggle songs that evoked the hardships of that period. They praised late ANC icons like Mandela and criticized current ANC leaders.
"uMkhonto is not for the people of KwaZulu-Natal only, it is a calling for South Africa as whole," said one attendee, Siboniso Gwala. "The spear is what will liberate this country. uMkhonto will liberate Black people."
His six-year-old son, Nkanyezi, was in tow, singing along and wearing a beret with MK's symbol -- a warrior with a spear and shield.
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an 'ulcer flare up' toward the end of a cross-country flight Sunday, his representatives confirmed to the New York Post.
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company.
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
The Competition Bureau says market concentration, prices and a rising tally of customer complaints are fuelling its study into Canada's airline industry.
A judge has approved, in part, UQAM's request for a provisional injunction against the pro-Palestinian encampment on its grounds.
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
A nation-wide moving company that threatened to drive away with a Chilliwack, B.C., couple’s furniture, has compensated the customers nearly $1,000.
Jacob Zuma has become the wild card of the election for Africa's most advanced country, six years after resigning South Africa's presidency under a cloud. His MK party was formed just over six months ago and yet is expected to drain significant support from the ANC.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks on Monday and signed a number of agreements, including one that envisions Moscow building a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country.
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report on Monday by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the latest in Tehran's attempts to steadily exert pressure on the international community.
A member of Egypt's security forces was killed in a shooting incident near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip and an investigation is under way, Egypt's military spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.
A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travellers screened at U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said Saturday.
A series of powerful storms swept over the central and southern U.S. over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, killing at least 21 people and leaving a wide trail of destroyed homes, businesses and power outages.
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.
Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border.
The head of the World Health Organization on Monday voiced confidence that countries would one day reach a deal on a pandemic accord after failing to produce an agreement last week, although health officials warned it could take years.
You'll have a lot more energy throughout the day if you get a good night's sleep, but not everyone does due to a medical condition.
Last month, the Canadian Medical Association warned that Canada's health-care facilities are among the oldest public infrastructure in use. Half were built more than 50 years ago, making them especially vulnerable to extreme climate events.
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
The Toronto-based research arm of life sciences technology firm Klick Health has found a way to analyze voices in a manner that’s so granular, it can tell whether it's a person or an artificial intelligence-powered machine.
Lizzo appeared to be left stunned after 'South Park' referenced the singer in an episode satirizing the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.
Movie theaters are looking more and more like a wasteland this summer. Neither "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" nor "The Garfield Movie" could save Memorial Day weekend, which is cruising towards a two-decade low.
Richard M. Sherman, who helped write the songs for 'Mary Poppins,' 'The Jungle Book' and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' — as well as the most-played tune on Earth, 'It's a Small World (After All)' — died at 95.
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
A nation-wide moving company that threatened to drive away with a Chilliwack, B.C., couple’s furniture, has compensated the customers nearly $1,000.
The Competition Bureau says market concentration, prices and a rising tally of customer complaints are fuelling its study into Canada's airline industry.
A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travellers screened at U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said Saturday.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling.
Rafael Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev on Monday in what might be the 14-time Roland Garros champion’s last match at his favorite tournament.
Bill Walton, who starred for John Wooden's UCLA Bruins before becoming a Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting, died Monday at 71.
Alina Muller kept Boston's season alive on Sunday, scoring at 18:36 of double overtime for a 1-0 victory over Minnesota in Game 4 of the first-ever PWHL finals in Saint Paul, Minn.
A new report finds that Canadians feel both 'optimism and concern' over the prospect of flying cars and drones whizzing between remote communities and above city blocks.
Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border.
In the early morning of May 14, Vicki Hill was startled awake by the sound of explosions outside her home in Bethesda, Md. The loud bangs, she learned later, had come from the airbags of the family’s SUV, a 2015 Nissan Murano that was parked in the driveway. It was on fire.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold open pit mine, located off Highway 144 between Timmins and Sudbury, had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week as production ramps up.
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
A nation-wide moving company that threatened to drive away with a Chilliwack, B.C., couple’s furniture, has compensated the customers nearly $1,000.
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
A man has been arrested and charged after an alleged knife attack in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove neighbourhood over the weekend, according to authorities.
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Toronto’s Jewish community held a rally Monday morning outside of a Jewish girls’ school which was hit with gunfire over the weekend and said they won't be intimidated by acts of violence.
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind and severe thunderstorms across Canada.
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.
More Calgarians have a gloomy outlook on the quality of life in the city and many say the perception of making a good living here has dropped, a new survey says.
Dozens of foster dogs have been enjoying some of Alberta's most scenic walks thanks to a program from the Cochrane & Area Humane Society.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
Four people face over 500 charges related to a major drugs and firearms bust in Tyendinaga Township in eastern Ontario.
Alstom is hitting the brakes on redesigning the wheel hub assembly on Ottawa's LRT vehicles, which was once billed as a "final fix" to a problem that has caused at least three shutdowns on the Confederation Line over the past three years.
The Amber Alert for two children in the Quebec City region has ended.
Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of them being issued.
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
Adam Henrique is set to join the action. Roope Hintz might be doing the same.
The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.
At least four businesses were damaged in a fire in Knotwood Monday morning.
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
Residents living near the QEII Halifax Infirmary may be affected by "mild vibrations and increased noise levels" for the next few months due to work being done at the facility.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were kept busy overnight on Sunday, responding to four fires in under nine hours.
A Manitoba school division is saying comments made by a parent that were posted on social media are defamatory and untrue in a recently filed lawsuit.
It’s frequently called Winnipeg’s ‘unofficial fifth season’ – and today the City of Winnipeg announced 2024’s construction season is underway.
Regina has been home to many Canadian aviation firsts including the first licensed pilot, aircraft and airfield. Now, the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is seeking information about another possible aviation first – a 1929 marriage in an aircraft.
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave will not seek re-election in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election.
Investigators believe charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a destructive fire at a Cambridge apartment complex.
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Cambridge bank.
Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 working at Cargill Dunlop in Guelph are officially on strike.
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
A recent report shows the City of Saskatoon has had some "challenges" identifying potential sites for homeless shelters, but two options are going through a review process.
Saskatoon's Police Service (SPS) is once again renewing its request for public help in its investigation into the 2019 homicide of Daniel Morrison.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
As of Monday morning, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
The London police engagement centre at Masonville Mall is coming to an end. Police launched the centre in December as part of a six month pilot project.
Damage is estimated at $4-million and the building is a total loss after a fire at Watson's Home Hardware in Goderich. The blaze was spotted by a passerby around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the store had closed.
London faces Moose Jaw in their second game of the Memorial Cup tournament, and a victory would catapult them directly into Friday’s semi-final.
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of an armed robbery allegedly involving a stun gun and firearm in Barrie.
Patients seeking medical attention for minor ailments can access care through an online booking portal with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
The abundance of rain has been beneficial for local farmers, particularly those harvesting asparagus.
A motion put forward by one city councillor to reconsider the city's plan to see a luxury condo be built the Roseland Golf and Curling Club property cannot be presented, according to the city's clerk.
OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.
Drivers cruising through the core of Amherstburg could soon have to go a little slower and have one less block to travel down.
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
The B.C. Lions have announced rapper 50 Cent will headline the team's home opener next month in Vancouver.
Residents in Fort Nelson are allowed to return home today after being evacuated from the community for more than two weeks due to wildfires.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
A friendly competition between Lethbridge police officers and fire responders will take place Saturday, all for a good cause.
As of Monday morning, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
A wanted man from Elliot Lake was arrested on Sunday after evading police in the area for more than two weeks.
Elliot Lake’s plans to grow the city will be presented at a city council meeting on Monday evening.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.