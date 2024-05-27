Canada

    • Ottawa working on artificial intelligence strategy for the public service

    President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand takes part in an Artificial Intelligence roundtable attended by AI experts and leaders from across Canada in Gatineau, Que., on Monday, May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand takes part in an Artificial Intelligence roundtable attended by AI experts and leaders from across Canada in Gatineau, Que., on Monday, May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.

    She says the strategy will help make government more efficient and improve services for Canadians.

    The effort will include setting up a specific division to retrain existing public servants.

    Anand made the announcement at a meeting with experts who are convening in Gatineau, Que., to discuss developing the strategy.

    The federal government has already begun incorporating AI into its operations, using the technology in hundreds of different ways.

    These talks come as eight more private organizations sign on to a voluntary federal code of conduct for artificial intelligence including Mastercard, Lenovo and the Quebec real estate broker's association.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News