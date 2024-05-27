Ottawa working on artificial intelligence strategy for the public service

OTTAWA -

Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.

She says the strategy will help make government more efficient and improve services for Canadians.

The effort will include setting up a specific division to retrain existing public servants.

Anand made the announcement at a meeting with experts who are convening in Gatineau, Que., to discuss developing the strategy.

The federal government has already begun incorporating AI into its operations, using the technology in hundreds of different ways.

These talks come as eight more private organizations sign on to a voluntary federal code of conduct for artificial intelligence including Mastercard, Lenovo and the Quebec real estate broker's association.