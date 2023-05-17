'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
Round-the-clock negotiations between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association continue to intensify as the clock ticks down toward a Friday strike deadline.
Around 1,800 pilots at the carrier and its Swoop subsidiary are poised to walk off the job as of 3 a.m. eastern daylight time Friday after the union issued a strike notice Monday night.
The standoff leaves thousands of passengers with travel plans for the May long weekend and beyond hanging in limbo -- and has already affected bookings, the CEO says.
With more than 16,700 flights slated for this month, WestJet carries nearly a third of Canada's domestic market, while Air Canada has half of it.
Bernard Lewall, who heads the pilot union's WestJet contingent, says pay, scheduling and job security remain the sticking points.
"The gap is still massive," von Hoensbroech said of the proposals during a video call from the bargaining venue, a hotel in Richmond Hill, Ont.
As worries over a possible strike ramped up, bookings have been "softening" in tandem, the CEO said.
"It is painful," he said, adding that capacity has yet to return to 2019 levels at most Canadian airlines.
"So there are limited options for passengers to move away -- which, by the way, also shows that in the case of a disruption, the damage to the Canadian public would be massive," he said, noting that WestJet is the main national carrier for some communities in Western Canada.
In response to the strike notice, WestJet issued a lockout notice shortly before midnight Monday to maintain "control" over its planes, the CEO said.
"If a strike hits us on short notice at a point where we don't expect it, we may strand an airplane somewhere in the Caribbean -- in I don't know where," he said. "Then we are in trouble."
The CEO as well as WestJet's chief operating officer and chief financial officer have all descended on a hotel in the Greater Toronto Area to try to hash out a deal with the union.
In the event of a delay or cancellation, customers will be "refunded or re-accommodated, as applicable," the airline said Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?