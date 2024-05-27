Severe thunderstorms, tornado watch in some areas of Canada. Here's where

Climate and Environment

    Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind and severe thunderstorms across Canada.

    Frost advisories were issued for parts of Alberta on Monday, while in the south, above-seasonal temperatures in the low 20s and dry conditions are forecast, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

    Moving across the Prairies, Saskatchewan will stay warm Monday through Wednesday before a slight dip for Thursday, the forecast suggests.

    In south Manitoba, cool temperatures will kick off the week before warming up by Wednesday.

    Chilly temperatures and a frost advisory were issued for coastal Quebec.

    Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected in other parts of Quebec and Ontario. McEwen warned there was a risk of severe weather in both provinces, including the possibility of damaging winds and two to three centimetres of hail.

    As of Monday afternoon, Ottawa, Kingston and other areas in Ontario are under a tornado watch, as is Gatineau, Que., Environment Canada said.

    A graphic from Environment Canada shows an area under a tornado watch or severe thunderstorm watch as of noon Monday, May 27, 2024.

    The weather agency said severe thunderstorms could produce tornadoes with strong winds reaching up to 90 km/h, large hail, and heavy rain.

    In eastern Ontario, rainfall totals could reach 50 millimetres.

    In Quebec, areas like Montreal, are under a severe thunderstorm watch with similar weather conditions.

    Environment Canada warned large hail can damage property and cause injury, while strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

    Strong thunderstorms were expected to start in the Maritimes Monday morning before moving into Newfoundland and Labrador by Tuesday night. Wreckhouse wind warnings were issued in the regions, with winds up to 100 km/h.

