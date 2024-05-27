Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.

At around 1:40 a.m. today, police responded to a report of an impaired driver in St. John's, and located a 23-year-old man at a parking lot in the city centre.

He was charged for driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit and for having open alcohol in a vehicle, and his vehicle was impounded.

A few hours later police received a disturbance call at a home in the city's west end and found the same man, who had driven a different vehicle to the residence.

He was arrested for impaired driving for a second time and was also charged with criminal harassment.

He was kept in custody in St. John's overnight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.