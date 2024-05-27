World

    • Egyptian guard killed in shooting on Rafah border, Israel and Egypt investigating

    Share
    JERUSALEM/CAIRO -

    A member of Egypt's security forces was killed in a shooting incident near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip and an investigation is under way, Egypt's military spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

    Israel's military had earlier said it was investigating reports of an exchange of fire between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers.

    "A few hours ago (Monday), a shooting incident occurred on the Egyptian border. The incident is under review and ssions are being held with the Egyptians," the Israeli military said in a statement.

    Israel seized control of the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza side of the border earlier this month as it stepped up its military offensive in the area, drawing strong criticism from Egypt.

    Egypt is worried that Palestinians could be displaced from southern Gaza by the offensive, and has also repeatedly accused Israel of holding up deliveries of humanitarian aid to the territory, something Israel denies.

    Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1979 and have cooperated closely on security issues around the borders between Israel, Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, and the Gaza Strip. They jointly upheld a blockade of Gaza after Hamas took control of the territory in 2007.

    Security incidents between the two countries have been rare.

    In October 2023, two weeks after the start of the war in Gaza, Israel said one of its tanks had accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with Gaza, and Egypt said several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries.

    In June 2023, three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security officer were killed in a clash at the border.

    (Reporting by James Mackenzie in Jerusalem, Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo and Jana Choukeir in Dubai; Writing by Aidan Lewis;Editing by Alison Williams)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Indigo Books & Music shareholders vote to approve privatization sale

    Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company. Shareholders voted Monday in favour of a $2.50 per share offer from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., which have a 56 per cent stake in Indigo and are owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

      Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News