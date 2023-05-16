Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
WARNING: Details of this incident may be distressing to some readers.
Newly-released surveillance footage captured from inside a Quebec prison shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on an individual in distress.
The 12-minute video provided to CTV News shows multiple officers on top of Nick Dinardo, a 30-year-old two-spirit person from Piapot First Nation who is currently incarcerated on charges of aggravated assault.
The clip begins with Dinardo standing in a hallway of Port-Cartier Institution on the night of May 30, 2021 as four correctional officers approach. After a conversation took place that lasted less than a minute, one of the officers charges towards Dinardo in what appears to be an attempt to push them back into their prison cell for the night.
For a few seconds, it appears as though the officers succeeded and one of the guards signals for his colleague to shut the motorized door, but Dinardo comes crawling out on their hands and knees. A struggle ensues and correctional officers attempt to shut the cell door again, but Dinardo’s leg – and at some moments their arm – remains wedged between the door frame.
One of the officers can be seen kicking Dinardo’s leg multiple times while three others stand by and watch.
A few more seconds pass and Dinardo’s entire body becomes wedged between the door frame, which is when three of the officers pulled them out of their cell and pinned them to the floor.
Dinardo told CTV News in a phone interview that during the incident they were experiencing a mental health crisis and were crying out for help. But instead, Dinardo says they were treated violently by prison staff who they claim used excessive force at a time when they say they needed compassion and care.
“I just felt myself getting hit in the head and stuff and I got my arm pulled up my back like they're gonna handcuff me and it was getting bent in all these different ways until eventually they stopped, lifted me up and put me in my cell,” Dinardo told CTV News in a May 2022 phone interview from Millhaven Institution for men in Bath, Ont.
“My whole arm was black – like blackish-purple – from the injury,” they added. “After eight days, a nurse finally looked at my arm, and she's like ‘yeah, you definitely need to go for X-rays.’”
Dinardo says the altercation with correctional officers resulted in a fractured arm that took weeks to heal.
Regarding the incident, Kevin Antonucci, a spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada (CSC), told CTV News, “We can confirm that there was an incident involving this offender where use of force was used.”
“CSC conducted an investigation into this incident and concluded that the use of force was disproportionate. A disciplinary investigation was also carried out. Following these processes, corrective measures to address the incident were taken,” he added.
CTV News asked whether the officers are still employed by the agency, but CSC refused to comment.
According to Dinardo’s team of lawyers at Prisoners’ Legal Services in British Columbia, correctional officers have repeatedly used force against Dinardo. The lawyers say Dinardo has been requesting videos depicting these events for years.
In December 2019, Dinardo filed their first Privacy Act request for prison records and, in September 2022, they filed two lawsuits in federal court to force CSC to release the footage.
“Access to information and videos regarding the government’s use of violence against people in prison is essential if we are going to have a prison system based on transparency and accountability,” Dinardo’s lawyer Jennifer Metcalfe said in a statement. “These rare glimpses of state violence behind prison walls should outrage the public.”
In addition to suing the federal government for prison records, Dinardo has also filed two human rights complaints against CSC for discriminating against them on the basis of their Indigenous identity, gender identity, religion and mental disability. The status of these complaints is ongoing.
“I am relieved to finally have these videos so the world can see the violence and injustice I have experienced in prison, but the struggle is far from over,” Dinardo said in a statement released by their lawyers.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
It's easier to sell and develop gene-edited seeds in Canada now — here's why some organic farmers are worried
New regulations allowing for more freedom in the development and sale of gene-edited seed varieties are sparking dissent among some organic farmers, who say this change could threaten their industry.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
Toronto
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
CHEO president asked to consider Ottawa city manager position
CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says he is considering leaving his job to become Ottawa's next city manager.
-
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
Barrie
-
OPP alerts Simcoe County residents about illegitimate paving company
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Barrie residents can file traffic complaints with new online police program
Police in Barrie want to pump the brakes on bad driving behaviours with a new program that allows residents to issue traffic complaints.
Kitchener
-
Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
SUV crashes into Waterloo home
A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man arrested after swinging axe at parked vehicles
A 47-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly used an axe to damage two vehicles in Kitchener, Ont. and nearby Wellington County.
London
-
One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401 westbound
Traffic is currently being detoured after a fatal crash on Highway 401 in Thames Centre Tuesday afternoon. According to police, one person has died and two others have been sent to hospital following the two-vehicle collision.
-
London police charge 2 suspects, search for third in alleged identity theft case
Two suspects have been charged and a third is outstanding following a case of alleged identity theft that transpired in November of last year. Police said homeowners had credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names after suspects looked through unlocked mailboxes.
-
Travellers and London International Airport affected by potential WestJet pilot strike
Corey Taylor is getting set to celebrate his birthday with a golf trip to from St. Thomas, Ont. to Miami, Fla. this weekend. However, that is now up in the air as a possible strike by WestJet pilots looms.
Windsor
-
Some construction continues at Windsor EV battery plant site despite uncertainty
The bulk of construction at the Windsor electric-vehicle battery plant has been stalled, however, Stellantis confirms work on the cell production facility is ongoing.
-
Windsor airport has one-month runway before any impact from looming WestJet pilot strike
The union representing WestJet pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice which could ground flights Friday morning, but Windsor International Airport (YQG) won’t see any immediate impact, according to airport CO Mark Galvin.
-
Chatham demolition company fined $70K following workplace fatality
A Chatham demolition and excavating company has been fined $70,000 after a worker fell to their death in 2021 while on a job site.
Montreal
-
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
-
Mayor Plante confirms moratorium on fire safety inspections after 'very concerning' media report
The mayor of Montreal is calling on the city's comptroller general to shed light on fire safety practices after a media report suggested investigations of evacuation routes had been halted for years.
-
All Quebec's bilingual towns resolve to keep right to operate in English and French
All the Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French, the province's language office confirmed.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Maxime Bernier fined $2,000 for violating Manitoba COVID-19 public health orders
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been fined $2,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba two years ago.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers holding their breath as strike notice jeopardizes travel plans
The travel plans of WestJet customers are up in the air after its pilots' union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Suspect in brazen daytime shooting may have changed appearance; police continue to solicit public assistance
The man wanted for a brazen daytime shooting on a crowded bus in front of a public library in downtown Calgary continues to evade capture and has possibly changed his appearance.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Hot and dry conditions persist as wildfires rage through Western Canada
Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue as wildfires throughout Western Canada have forced evacuations affecting thousands and affected air quality as far east as northern Ontario.
-
Evacuation order lifted for Drayton Valley, some Brazeau County residents
Drayton Valley and many Brazeau County residents were able to return home starting Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal awards more than $20K to woman who was fired after she disclosed her pregnancy
A woman who was fired from her job at a recruiting company, shortly after she disclosed she was pregnant, has been awarded more than $20,000 in damages.
-
WestJet pilots' strike notice threatens to ground hundreds of flights ahead of May long weekend
Travellers scheduled to fly with WestJet for the May long weekend may be out of luck. The union representing the airline’s pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
Politics
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
June byelections will be monitored for foreign interference, government says
The federal government says the Security and Intelligence Threats Task Force will be closely monitoring byelections in four ridings next month for signs of interference.
-
Senators urge Ottawa to give sanctions regime the same clarity, assessment as allies
The Senate foreign-affairs committee is calling on Ottawa to clarify the reasons it issues sanctions and improve the ways it assesses whether financial embargoes and travel bans are actually working.
Health
-
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in third Nunavut hamlet
Nunavut's Department of Health has declared a tuberculosis outbreak in a third community.
-
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT's chief to testify before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence's risks
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention 'will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful' AI systems.
-
What you need to know about a glass cliff and why it could put Twitter's new CEO in danger
The appointment of Twitter's new CEO renewed questions about the 'glass cliff,' a theory that women -- as well as underrepresented minorities -- are more likely to be hired for leadership jobs when there's a crisis, which sets them up for failure.
-
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
Entertainment
-
Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
If you missed out on Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honouring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run.
-
Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen returns home, performs winning power ballad 'Tattoo'
Swedish singer Loreen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad 'Tattoo,” 'returned home on Tuesday, saying she was proud to be only the second person in Eurovision history to have won the contest twice.
-
Priscilla Presley agrees to settlement in dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate
Priscilla Presley has reached a settlement agreement over her petition questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.
Business
-
Heads of failed banks questioned on executive pay, how they handled risk at Senate hearing
Executives from two of three banks that recently failed appeared in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to respond to questions about why their banks went under and what regulators could have done to avoid the calamities.
-
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
First strippers’ union in a decade is expected to form this week
The owners of Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood expect to recognize and negotiate with a union of strippers who had been dismissed from the club in March 2022, when they protested for safe working conditions and picketed outside for months.
Lifestyle
-
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
-
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record
A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.
-
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from a travel booking website suggests searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, despite a 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
Sports
-
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou strikes deal with PFL
Francis Ngannou's reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighters League following the former champion's contentious split with UFC.
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench in Toronto
Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.
-
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
Autos
-
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
-
Ex-Audi chief pleads guilty in automaker's diesel emissions scandal
The former head of Volkswagen's luxury division Audi pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges tied to the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, becoming the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.