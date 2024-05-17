World

    • U.S. issues worldwide alert amid threat of violence against LGBTQ2S+ community

    Pride flags decorate the fence at the Stonewall National Monument with U.S. Park police present on June 13, 2023 in New York. (Bebeto Matthews / AP Photo) Pride flags decorate the fence at the Stonewall National Monument with U.S. Park police present on June 13, 2023 in New York. (Bebeto Matthews / AP Photo)
    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a worldwide caution security alert, saying it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ2S+ people and events.

    "Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the department said in a statement.

    The alert comes two weeks before the start of LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month in the United States.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement people in the LGBTQ2S+ community "continue to face insidious forms of stigma and discrimination."

    (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Eric Beech)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News