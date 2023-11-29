World

    • Top diplomats arrive in North Macedonia for security meeting as some boycott Russia's participation

    A view of a meeting of foreign ministers and officials of OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) member countries in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski) A view of a meeting of foreign ministers and officials of OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) member countries in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
    SKOPJE, North Macedonia -

    Top diplomats from more than 50 countries arrived in North Macedonia on Wednesday for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, while others boycotted the event due to the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had said they would not attend the talks due to Lavrov's participation and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a brief stop in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, for the meeting but left for Israel hours later. He did not encounter Lavrov, who arrived in Skopje late Wednesday.

    Blinken accused Russia of "flagrant violations of every single core principle" of Cold War efforts to ease East-West tensions that led to the creation of the OSCE, and "relentless efforts to obstruct the OSCE's work."

    Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels earlier Wednesday, Blinken said that the other OSCE member nations "are showing determination to make sure the organization continues to fulfil its purpose to advance European security."

    North Macedonia, a NATO member who holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship until Dec. 31, briefly suspended its ban on flights from Russia for Lavrov to fly in.

    Russia's top diplomat is making a rare visit to a NATO member country during the war that started with his country's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Lavrov also has visited NATO ally Turkey, which has no ban on Russian flights. In September, he was in New York to attend the U.N. gathering of world leaders.

    In remarks with Blinken, North Macedonia's foreign minister, Bujar Osmani, said his country's chairmanship had sought to turn the OSCE into "a platform for political and legal accountability of (Russia) for its atrocities in Ukraine."

    The OSCE meeting started with a working dinner on Wednesday. Formal talks over the next two days will discuss the future of the organization and the challenges it faces.

    The participating ministers are expected to decide whether Malta will be elected chair for next year. Other decisions include the OSCE budget and filling key positions.

    In a joint statement Tuesday, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said Lavrov's presence at the meetings "will only provide Russia with yet another propaganda opportunity." Separately, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry claimed that Russia "systematically blocked the consensus on key issues," citing its opposition to Estonia's candidacy for chair of the organization in 2024.

    Security will be high in Skopje. Police sealed off a sports venue where the talks are talking place. The government declared Thursday a public sector and school holiday to reduce traffic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News