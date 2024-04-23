World

    • Swedish customs seize around 1.4 tons of cocaine in one of the country's largest-ever drug busts

    A member of the Portuguese police opens a packet of cocaine being displayed for the media at the police headquarters in Lisbon, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) A member of the Portuguese police opens a packet of cocaine being displayed for the media at the police headquarters in Lisbon, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
    Share
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark -

    Swedish customs made one of the country's biggest-ever cocaine seizures after confiscating around 1.4 tons of the drug last week in a port near Stockholm, an official told Swedish television on Tuesday.

    "If it is as big as we think, it is one of the biggest seizures ever made," Stefan Granath of Swedish customs told broadcaster SVT, adding they were still waiting for a precise figure of how much was found.

    The drug was discovered in a container in the Nynashamn port, south of Stockholm, on April 18, Granath said. Six men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in its transport.

    Granath said the drug likely was meant for the European market and that Sweden was only a transit country.

    "Just five to 10 years ago, it was very unusual to seize only 100 kilograms (220.5 pounds)," Granath told SVT.

    The volume of cocaine seized by Swedish customs peaked in 2022, when 822 kilograms (1,812 pounds) were confiscated, according to official figures. This was more than 300 kilograms (661 pounds) more than the previous record set in 2018.

    Swedish radio said the figure reflected more efficient search methods and an increase in the flow of drugs in general.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News