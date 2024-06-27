Sports

    • Cristiano Ronaldo just avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get to him at Euros

    A boy crosses the barriers as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, rear second right, leaves the pitch at the end of a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP) A boy crosses the barriers as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, rear second right, leaves the pitch at the end of a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)
    Share
    DUESSELDORF, Germany -

    Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get close to the soccer star when Portugal played Georgia at the European Championship on Wednesday.

    A video widely circulated on social media shows someone leaping over the top of the players' tunnel at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as Ronaldo headed to the locker room.

    A safety steward rushed to shield the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star and other security staff raced toward the fan, who fell away out of sight.

    A bemused-looking Ronaldo stopped, but appeared to be unharmed. Portugal lost the game 2-0.

    Portugal's Football Federation confirmed the incident, but did not comment. European soccer's governing body UEFA said it was aware of the incident and the fan was not injured.

    Gelsenkirchen police said the matter was not part of its responsibility.

    Ronaldo is one of the most famous sporting icons in the world with a massive fan base, which includes 632 million followers on Instagram and nearly 112 million on X.

    During Portugal's previous match against Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday he was confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies.

    Ronaldo posed for one with a young fan who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute, but looked frustrated when approached by more fans later in the game and after the final whistle.

    Portugal coach Roberto Martinez coach said after that game that the Al Nassr forward was fortunate not to have been harmed and raised concerns over his security.

    "We all love a fan that recognizes the big stars and the big icons in their minds," he said. "But you can understand it was a very, very difficult moment — if those intentions are wrong, the players are exposed and we need to be careful with that."

    UEFA has said safety and security in the stadium is the "ultimate priority" and that additional safety measures would be deployed to prevent selfie-seeking fans from entering the field.

    The 39-year-old Ronaldo is widely-regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time alongside Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona.

    He has won the Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world on five occasions and is a six-time Champions League winner.

    He now plays for Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr and reportedly earns up to US$200 million a year.

    Ronaldo is the first player to appear at six European Championships and while he is yet to score at this year's tournament, he holds the record for the most goals at the Euros with 14.

    He could also become the oldest player to score at a Euros - surpassing Luka Modric, who set a record with his goal for Croatia against Italy on Tuesday at the age of 38 years and 289 days.

    Despite the shock loss to Georgia, Portugal advanced to the knockout phase of Euro 2024 and will play Slovenia in the round of 16 in Frankfurt on Monday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how

    Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News