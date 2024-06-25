How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on June 27 in the first of two planned presidential debates and will make history by taking part in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president.

Thursday's CNN Presidential Debate will take place before either candidate officially becomes their party's official nominee. Summer conventions are scheduled to begin July 15 for Republicans and Aug. 19 for Democrats.

Before it kicks off, CTV News analysts and guest panelists will break down the debate’s significance through a uniquely Canadian lens as we get closer to the U.S. presidential election in November.

Anchored by Vassy Kapelos, special coverage begins at 8 p.m. on CTVNews.ca, CTV News App and CTV News Channel. This will be followed by the 90-minute CNN Presidential Debate at 9 p.m. ET at CNN's Atlanta studios and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

How do I watch it

Power Play with Vassy Kapelos will have special coverage and what it means for Canadians starting at 8 p.m. EST.

The full debate and special coverage will stream in it’s entirely on CTVNews.ca, CTV News app and broadcast on CTV News Channel through your television service provider at 9 p.m. EST.

To stream the debate online, make sure you bookmark this article. Everything you need will be right here. You can watch the debate live in a video player that will appear at the top of this article.

Pre-Debate Special

In the hour leading up to the debate, Power Play’s special coverage hosted by Vassy Kapelos kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT. Her guests will include:

David Frum – staff writer with The Atlantic and a former speechwriter for U.S. President George W. Bush

– staff writer with The Atlantic and a former speechwriter for U.S. President George W. Bush Brian Stelter – special correspondent with Vanity Fair, former CNN media critic

– special correspondent with Vanity Fair, former CNN media critic Eric Ham – bestselling author and former congressional staffer

The Strategy Panel:

Korey Teneycke -- Rubicon Strategies

-- Rubicon Strategies Kathleen Monk -- Monk + Associates

-- Monk + Associates Scott Reid -- CTV Political Analyst

During the debate

CTVNews.ca will also host – on this page -- a live blog full of colourful expert commentary and analysis. This will allow you to watch the debate and get analysis at the same time.

Guests for the live blog will include:

Eric Ham

Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communication training company TruthPlane

– body language expert and co-founder of communication training company TruthPlane Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News

Post-Debate Special

It doesn't end after Trump and Biden fire off their final salvos. At 10:37 p.m. EDT, viewers can watch Power Play’s post-debate analysis with experts weighing in on how it all went for the candidates. Vassy Kapelos will be joined by:

David Frum

Nik Nanos – chief data scientist and founder of Nanos Research

– chief data scientist and founder of Nanos Research Mark Bowden – body language expert and founder of communication training company Truthplane

The Strategy Panel: