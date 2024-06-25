World

    • How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    From left: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on June 18, 2024 in Washington (AP Photo / Evan Vucci), and former president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on June 22, 2024 at Temple University in Philadelphia (AP Photo / Chris Szagola) From left: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on June 18, 2024 in Washington (AP Photo / Evan Vucci), and former president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on June 22, 2024 at Temple University in Philadelphia (AP Photo / Chris Szagola)
    Share

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on June 27 in the first of two planned presidential debates and will make history by taking part in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president.

    Thursday's CNN Presidential Debate will take place before either candidate officially becomes their party's official nominee. Summer conventions are scheduled to begin July 15 for Republicans and Aug. 19 for Democrats.

    Before it kicks off, CTV News analysts and guest panelists will break down the debate’s significance through a uniquely Canadian lens as we get closer to the U.S. presidential election in November.

    Anchored by Vassy Kapelos, special coverage begins at 8 p.m. on CTVNews.ca, CTV News App and CTV News Channel. This will be followed by the 90-minute CNN Presidential Debate at 9 p.m. ET at CNN's Atlanta studios and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

    How do I watch it

    Power Play with Vassy Kapelos will have special coverage and what it means for Canadians starting at 8 p.m. EST.

    The full debate and special coverage will stream in it’s entirely on CTVNews.ca, CTV News app and broadcast on CTV News Channel through your television service provider at 9 p.m. EST.

    To stream the debate online, make sure you bookmark this article. Everything you need will be right here. You can watch the debate live in a video player that will appear at the top of this article.

    Pre-Debate Special

    In the hour leading up to the debate, Power Play’s special coverage hosted by Vassy Kapelos kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT. Her guests will include:

    • David Frum – staff writer with The Atlantic and a former speechwriter for U.S. President George W. Bush
    • Brian Stelter – special correspondent with Vanity Fair, former CNN media critic
    • Eric Ham – bestselling author and former congressional staffer

    The Strategy Panel:

    During the debate

    CTVNews.ca will also host – on this page -- a live blog full of colourful expert commentary and analysis. This will allow you to watch the debate and get analysis at the same time.

    Guests for the live blog will include:

    • Eric Ham
    • Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communication training company TruthPlane
    • Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News 

    Post-Debate Special

    It doesn't end after Trump and Biden fire off their final salvos. At 10:37 p.m. EDT, viewers can watch Power Play’s post-debate analysis with experts weighing in on how it all went for the candidates. Vassy Kapelos will be joined by:

    • David Frum
    • Nik Nanos – chief data scientist and founder of Nanos Research
    • Mark Bowden – body language expert and founder of communication training company Truthplane

    The Strategy Panel:

    • Korey Teneycke
    • Kathleen Monk
    • Scott Reid

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Conservatives take late lead to win Toronto byelection

    Conservative Don Stewart took a late lead to win the Toronto -- St. Paul's byelection. With all polls reporting early Tuesday morning, Stewart won by 590 votes over Liberal Leslie Church in an upset win for Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives.

    NEW

    NEW How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate and CTV News Channel's special coverage of the historic event.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News