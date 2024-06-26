Sports

    • Memphis Grizzlies take Toronto native Zach Edey with No. 9 overall pick

    Purdue centre Zach Edey celebrates after blocking a shot against UConn during the first half of the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game on April 8, 2024. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo) Purdue centre Zach Edey celebrates after blocking a shot against UConn during the first half of the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game on April 8, 2024. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    Zach Edey is taking his 7-foot-4 frame to Memphis to start his NBA career.

    Edey, the former Purdue centre who became the first player in more than 40 years to win The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball player of the year award in back-to-back seasons, was taken by the Grizzlies with the ninth pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft.

    And so begins the process of seeing how his game translates to the next level. Edey will be one of the tallest players in the NBA this coming season; in 2023-24, only San Antonio's rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama, Houston's Boban Marjanovic and Phoenix's Bol Bol were listed at 7-foot-3 or taller.

    Edey averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds as a junior, then 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds during a senior season in which he led Purdue to the NCAA title game against Connecticut.

    Edey is one of only six players to have won the AP player of the year award, which dates back to the 1960-61 season, on multiple occasions. The others: Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas, UCLA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton, North Carolina State’s David Thompson and Virginia’s Ralph Sampson. Lucas, Abdul-Jabbar, Walton, Thompson and Edey were all two-time winners; Sampson was a three-time AP award winner.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canucks season ticket holder speaks out after membership revoked

    Peter Wortman has been a Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder for 33 years, and was planning to sign on again for 2024/2025. But earlier this month, he got an email saying his full-season membership had been revoked, because the team believes he’s a ticket broker.

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News