A massive sinkhole, caused by a nearby mine collapsing, opened up in the middle of a soccer field in Illinois on Wednesday.

Aerial video shows the hole, which is approximately 30 metres wide and around 10 metres deep.

In a statement following the collapse, mining company New Frontier Material confirmed its "underground mine in Alton, IL experienced a surface subsidence and opened a sink hole at Gordon Moore City Park." The company added that an investigation is underway.

Luckily, no one was on the field when the hole opened up, and no mine workers were injured in the incident.