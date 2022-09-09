Remembering the Queen: How the world's mourning her death
Queen Elizabeth II was much more than Britain's monarch. She was sovereign to another 14 nations and a rare figure on the world stage who was almost universally admired. Her reach cut through hemispheres, generations, social divisions and politics.
The widespread tributes that followed her death Thursday came not only from United States President Joe Biden but also from Russian President Vladimir Putin. They came from other monarchs, leaders, rock stars and thousands of admirers.
Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, serving 70 years. She had been on the throne since 1952, when the nation was still rebuilding from the destruction of the Second World War. She became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through decades of political upheaval and social change.
During her reign, Elizabeth met more than a dozen American presidents. U.S. President Joe Biden said he was informed of her death by senior advisers during a meeting in the Oval Office.
She was a "stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," he and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement, saying she "defined an era."
The Bidens later went to the British Embassy to offer condolences. "We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady," Biden could be heard telling embassy staff.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, sent a telegram to King Charles III, Elizabeth's son who automatically became the new monarch.
"For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss," Putin wrote.
Elizabeth was mourned across Europe. In France, Britain's historic rival and contemporary ally, officials ordered flags at the presidential palace and public buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday.
President Emmanuel Macron hailed her "immutable moral authority" and her intimate knowledge of French.
He said no other foreign sovereign had visited the presidential palace more often than Elizabeth, who knew all eight presidents of contemporary France.
"The woman who stood alongside the giants of the 20th century on the path of history has left to join them," Macron said in a statement.
Mourners also gathered at the British Embassy in Paris.
"She's been a constant in my life," said 70-year-old Robert Miller, a London resident in Paris for a conference.
"Whilst I know she was very old, she was still doing her work until yesterday," he said. "Like anybody's mother, you know, even if you think things are going well, at some point the end of an era comes, and you're very sad. "
Even in places where the relationship with British monarchy is complicated, the tributes flowed. In India, once a British colony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth "a stalwart of our times."
"She personified dignity and decency in public life," Modi tweeted.
The queen's death came as a growing number of British territories in the Caribbean are seeking to replace the monarch with their own heads of state amid demands that Britain apologize for its colonial-era abuses and award its former colonies slavery reparations.
Still, Caribbean leaders from Jamaica to Bermuda and beyond mourned her death.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that for many years she visited the island every decade.
"Undoubtedly, she formed a special bond with the people of Jamaica," he said. "We are saddened that we will not see her light again, but we will remember her historic reign."
Bermuda Premier David Burt noted that her reign "has spanned decades of such immense change for the United Kingdom and the world."
It was not only Britain that lost its queen. Elizabeth was also sovereign to 14 other countries including Jamaica, Canada, Australia, the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was awoken a little before 5 a.m. by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news.
Ardern said the queen was an extraordinary woman who she'd remember for her laughter. Like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.
"Here is a woman who gave her life, utterly, to the service of others. And regardless of what anyone thinks of the role of monarchies around the world, there is undeniably, I think here, a display of someone who gave everything on behalf of her people," Ardern said.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was having trouble believing he'd had his last sit-down chat with Elizabeth: "I will so miss those chats," he said.
Elizabeth had visited Canada some 22 times as monarch.
"For most Canadians, we have known no other sovereign," Trudeau said. He said she was a "constant presence in our lives -- and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who led a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the British monarch as Australia's head of state, came close to tears in paying tribute to Elizabeth.
"It's the end of an era and let's hope that the future, after the queen's passing, is one where we will have leadership as dedicated and selfless as she has shown," Turnbull told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Elizabeth's death held people's attention in China, where it was a top trending topic on social media.
"I feel quite sad," said Bao Huifang, a lawyer in Beijing. "She played a very important role in stabilizing Britain and the world."
Cao Xiufeng, a 76-year-old Beijing retiree, said she admired Elizabeth "very much."
"Her style of dressing and her temperament were simply extraordinary," Cao said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his condolences, noting Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China.
Elizabeth's death comes amid increasingly tense relations between Britain and China. Xi said he was willing to work with King Charles III on promoting "healthy and stable" bilateral ties.
Elizabeth was mourned across the 54-nation Commonwealth, a group built around Britain and its former colonies.
In Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recalled Elizabeth's visits to his country and praised "the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties."
"We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world," he said in a statement.
At the United Nations, the Security Council stood in silent tribute at the start of a meeting on Ukraine. France's UN Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere, the council president, sent condolences on behalf of its 15 members.
Elizabeth presided "over a period of historic changes both for her country and the world," he said. "Her life was devoted to the service of her country."
Royalty across Europe also mourned Elizabeth's death.
Her life "set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations," Spanish King Felipe VI said in a telegram to King Charles III.
"We will miss Her dearly," he wrote, speaking for himself and his wife.
King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden called her "a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally."
In Norway, King Harald said that for "nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow."
The king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia also offered their condolences. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the queen was "an example of wisdom, love and peace."
In the U.S., tributes came not only from the Bidens but also every living former president.
Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, said she made "the role of Queen her own -- with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic." George W. Bush called her "a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit," and Jimmy Carter said Elizabeth's "dignity, graciousness and sense of duty" were inspiring.
Rock star Elton John paid tribute at his Toronto concert, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone. "She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring," John said.
Praise even came from the fictional Paddington Bear, the beloved British children's book character. The bear shared tea with the queen in a video shown in June during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
"Thank you Ma'am, for everything," said a statement on the Paddington Bear Twitter feed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Europe's newly longest-reigning monarch pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
LIVE UPDATES | Europe's newly longest-reigning monarch pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, whose 50-year reign is now Europe's longest, called the late Queen Elizabeth II 'a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all.'
With The Queen's death, Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set off a shift in the line of succession to the throne, starting with her oldest son, now King Charles III. Thanks to a rule created by King George in 1917, The Queen’s death also means Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now technically hold the titles and ranks of prince and princess.
Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
What to expect over the next 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen over the next 10 days.
'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Canada
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
'He saved my wife': North Edmonton stabbing victim hailed a hero by family
A man who died in an apparently random stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving uncle and an avid sports fan.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
World
-
Remembering the Queen: How the world's mourning her death
The widespread tributes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II came not only from presidents and prime ministers, they came from other monarchs, leaders, rock stars and thousands of admirers.
-
Russia and U.S. clash over Western weapons for Ukraine
Russia dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory as 'empty fantasies,' insisting Thursday that the Russian army is destroying Ukraine's old and new weapons and will 'finish' the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed.
-
North Korea passes legislation on the use of nuclear weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North's defences and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday.
-
Former mayor, Mormon bishop accused of sex abuse of children
A former Utah city mayor and bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been arrested on accusations he sexually abused at least three children decades ago.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Europe's newly longest-reigning monarch pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, whose 50-year reign is now Europe's longest, called the late Queen Elizabeth II 'a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all.'
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Politics
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Health
-
Kim Jong Un suggests North Korea may begin COVID-19 vaccinations
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday.
-
Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox
Egypt's health authorities have detected the country's first case of monkeypox in a 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. Authorities said the man is stable and has been isolated at a special hospital.
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Elton John responds to news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Sir Elton John has spoken out following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.
-
TIFF kicks off with organizers promising a return to Hollywood glamour of years past
The Toronto International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpets for what organizers pledge will be a return to form after two years of pandemic-disrupted events.
-
Ex-employee testifies he now doubts R. Kelly abuse denials
An ex-business manager for R. Kelly and his co-defendant at the singer's federal trial in Chicago expressed doubts on the witness stand Thursday about Kelly's insistence in the 2000s that he never sexually abused minors -- testifying a day after the former employee told jurors he had had no reason to doubt his boss was telling the truth.
Business
-
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, U.S. Fed Chair comments
Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman assured markets on the expected rate rise.
-
Lower economic growth necessary to bring inflation down: BoC senior deputy governor
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says the journey back to two per cent inflation will take time and a that period of lower economic growth is necessary to bring inflation down.
-
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Lifestyle
-
'A bit haunting': Vancouver Island divers help locate crashed WWII bomber in Newfoundland
Two divers from Vancouver Island have been exploring parts of the East Coast that very few Canadians will ever see. Divers Maxwel Hohn and Russell Clark, from the Comox Valley, are part of an international team that reached the underwater crash site of a Second World War bomber in Gander Lake, Newfoundland.
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
Sports
-
Sports events in Britain called off following death of Queen
Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.
-
Former Royals, Cardinals reliever Mark Littell dies at 69
Former major league reliever Mark Littell, who once won both games of a doubleheader for the St. Louis Cardinals, died at age 69.
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.