Entertainment

    • 'I win the day': Melissa McCarthy is thrilled Barbra Streisand knows she exists

    Barbra Streisand, right, says she thinks Melissa McCarthy "looked fantastic" in an Instagram photo. (Getty Images / AFP via CNN Newsource) Barbra Streisand, right, says she thinks Melissa McCarthy "looked fantastic" in an Instagram photo. (Getty Images / AFP via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Melissa McCarthy remains a proud fan of Barbra Streisand.

    The Oscar-nominated actress was completely unbothered by a comment Streisand left on her Instagram in which the legendary singer asked McCarthy if she was on Ozempic. In fact, she took it as a compliment.

    McCarthy shared her response on Instagram late Tuesday, holding a magazine with a vintage picture of Streisand on the cover. She captioned the post, “@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!”

    “The takeaway is Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me and she thought I look good!” McCarthy said in a short video.

    “I win the day,” she added.

     

    McCarthy’s post came after Streisand wrote and then deleted her question to McCarthy about the weight-loss medication.

    Streisand addressed her comment, saying she initially opened her Instagram to look at photos of the “beautiful flowers” she’d received for her birthday last week.

    “Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album,” she wrote. “She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

    Their mutual admiration remains.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News