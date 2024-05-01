World

    • Colombia to break diplomatic relations with Israel, President Petro says

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro addresses people at the International Workers' Day march in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Fernando Vergara / AP Photo) Colombian President Gustavo Petro addresses people at the International Workers' Day march in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Fernando Vergara / AP Photo)
    Share
    BOGOTA -

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday he will break diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza.

    Petro has already heavily criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

    "Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel ... for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal," Petro told cheering crowds in Bogota who marched to mark International Worker's Day and back Petro's social and economic reforms.

    Countries cannot be passive in the face of events in Gaza, he added.

    Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Petro of being "antisemitic and full of hate." He said Petro's move was a reward to the armed group Hamas, which on Oct. 7 led a deadly attack on Israeli military bases and communities. Bolivia broke with relations with Israel at the end of October last year while several other countries in Latin America, including Colombia, Chile and Honduras, have recalled their ambassadors.

    (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News