What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died, after 70 years as Canada’s monarch. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada.
A significant event in Canada’s history, the occasion is monumental for both this country’s leaders and Canadians as it marks the end of the longest-reigning monarch in Commonwealth history, ushering in a new era with a King.
The Queen's death sets off a chain of needed changes, from key oaths and titles, to Canadian stamps and currency, and prompts what’s set to be several days of mourning.
While federal departments have kept detailed plans close to their chests, CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know so far about the next steps, and explores both the ceremonial and constitutional elements that the government is expected to set in motion.
WHO IN CANADA WAS NOTIFIED FIRST?
In enacting what’s called “Operation London Bridge” – detailed, but delicate plans for contacting other countries in the Commonwealth and where the Queen is head of state — it's expected that the governor general and the prime minister would have received a slightly advanced notice, or at least a heads-up that a significant announcement was imminent.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, the Queen’s representative in Canada has offered her “deepest condolences” saying Canadians across the country will mourn her loss.
The Interpretation Act states that, in the event of the death of the monarch, the governor general has to issue a formal proclamation to that effect.
Beyond this, Rideau Hall has been tight-lipped about what the governor general will do in the days to come.
They've also been hesitant to provide information about any other procedural elements the office would be involved with other than to say that Simon's office has been working closely with the Privy Council, the Department of Canadian Heritage, and other relevant offices to make sure all appropriate measures are in place. Expect updates on this soon.
WILL THERE BE A MOURNING PERIOD?
Yes. In Canada there will likely be several days of mourning. We are awaiting an official announcement on this and whether the day of the funeral will be a national holiday.
Because it’s been seven decades since the last death of a monarch, some of the past rituals may be modernized for the Queen’s passing, but expect a similar chain of events similar to what happened with the 2020 death of Prince Philip, on a much grander scale.
During this time, all Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast on all federal buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, from the time of notification of death until sunset on the day of the funeral or the memorial service.
Expect to also see books of condolences placed in legislative buildings across the country and made available for Canadians to sign online. Public events or ceremonies involving government officials may also be postponed.
WHAT HAPPENS TO PARLIAMENT AND TOP OFFICIALS?
Upon the death of the Queen, the federal Parliament and provincial legislative assemblies are expected to be suspended for a period of time. Because the federal Parliament is not scheduled to resume until Sept. 19 it remains to be seen what will transpire.
The length of adjournment could vary among the legislatures, according to CTV News’ Royal Commentator and former adviser to governors general Richard Berthelsen.
Had MPs been in Ottawa, the prime minister would typically present a motion expressing loyalty to the new monarch that would be expected to be backed by the opposition.
Notably, a changing head of state does not mean that Parliament would need to be dissolved or prorogued; it can continue under the current session.
“The Canadian political establishment will be seized with this issue… a lot of issues will kind of go by the wayside for a bit, and there will be political discussion about the institution,” Berthelsen said.
In terms of the Privy Council Office (PCO) — the central federal office that supports the prime minister and cabinet — there will be many moving parts as they adjust oaths and other key documentation from the Queen’s Privy Council to the King’s Privy Council, but that office has also kept tight-lipped about plans ahead of the death.
WILL THE QUEEN'S PORTRAITS BE REMOVED?
Yes, eventually. Because it’ll take time for new official portraits of the King to be printed and framed, Berthelsen said that it’s possible Canadian government offices and institutions that have portraits of the Queen hanging could drape them with black fabric or ribbon.
There’s also been discussion about certain federal officials and staff being required to wear black armbands during the mourning period, but officials wouldn’t comment to CTVNews.ca about these plans and whether there are stockpiles ready to go.
WHAT ABOUT OUR MONEY AND OTHER PAPERWORK?
Because the Queen’s name and title are used on a daily basis, on everything from stamps and legal contracts to citizenship oaths and passports, governments will have to stop that “as quickly as possible,” Berthelsen said. Other places where wording changes can be expected are on the headings of government documents and the names of some military regiments.
It could take some time for all references to the Queen be spotted and replaced, however. One element that’s expected to see a more gradual transition is Canadian currency.
Queen Elizabeth is currently featured on the $20 bill, as well as on our coins, but over time they will need to change to feature a new portrait of the King.
“There is no need to replace circulation coins when Canada’s monarch changes. All coins issued by the Government of Canada maintain their legal tender status regardless of the crowning of a new monarch, so there will be no disruption to the coin supply once Queen Elizabeth is no longer sovereign,” Pascale Poulin, a public affairs co-ordinator with the Royal Canadian Mint, previously told CTVNews.ca in a statement.
“A transition to a new obverse (heads) side of our circulation coins will take place at the direction of the Government of Canada,” she said. It remains to be seen how long it would take for a new design to be approved and come into circulation.
Similarly, the Bank of Canada told CTNews.ca that it has no plans at this time to re-design the $20 bill.
“The current polymer $20 bank note will circulate for years to come, and when it is eventually redesigned, the $20 note will continue to feature the reigning monarch,” said spokesperson Alex Paterson in an email.
WHO WILL TRAVEL FOR THE FUNERAL?
While it’s expected that the prime minister and governor general would travel to the U.K. for the funeral, Berthelsen said representation from the Canadian Armed Forces as well as Canadians who had a personal relationship with the Queen is also expected.
“The 15 countries that she's Queen of would definitely be represented in London at the highest level possible,” he said.
“I think the sheer weight of the moment… What does it mean for the future? It's going to be a pretty big thing.”
With files from CTV News’ Jennifer Ferreira
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday follow the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
WATCH LIVE | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Wind, warmer temperatures trouble firefighting in Jasper National Park
Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.
-
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
-
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
-
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
World
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
-
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
-
10 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life
Ten things to know about the life of Queen Elizabeth II. She marked 70 years on the throne this year, is the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history.
-
Biden administration undoes Trump-era immigration rule
The Biden administration has officially undone a Trump-era rule that barred immigrants from gaining legal residency if they had utilized certain government benefits, allowing for a return to a previous policy with a narrower scope.
-
Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant
The head of Ukraine's atomic energy operator accused Russia on Thursday of trying to 'steal' Europe's largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster.
Politics
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
Health
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox
Egypt's health authorities have detected the country's first case of monkeypox in a 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. Authorities said the man is stable and has been isolated at a special hospital.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
TIFF kicks off with organizers promising a return to Hollywood glamour of years past
The Toronto International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpets for what organizers pledge will be a return to form after two years of pandemic-disrupted events.
-
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
Business
-
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
-
Lower economic growth necessary to bring inflation down: BoC senior deputy governor
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says the journey back to two per cent inflation will take time and a that period of lower economic growth is necessary to bring inflation down.
-
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession.
Lifestyle
-
'A bit haunting': Vancouver Island divers help locate crashed WWII bomber in Newfoundland
Two divers from Vancouver Island have been exploring parts of the East Coast that very few Canadians will ever see. Divers Maxwel Hohn and Russell Clark, from the Comox Valley, are part of an international team that reached the underwater crash site of a Second World War bomber in Gander Lake, Newfoundland.
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
Sports
-
Former Royals, Cardinals reliever Mark Littell dies at 69
Former major league reliever Mark Littell, who once won both games of a doubleheader for the St. Louis Cardinals, died at age 69.
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.