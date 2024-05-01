Dental care program accepting claims for 1 million seniors

OTTAWA -

Citizens' Services Minister Terry Beech says 1,200 seniors have already visited a dentist and had their claims processed by the federal government's new dental care plan.

He says 1 million seniors received their benefits card and are eligible to make claims under the program as of today.

The first patient was seen at 7 a.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The program was conceived as part of a co-operative political pact between the Liberals and the New Democrats.

Once it is fully rolled out, the program should be available to anyone without private insurance with a family income under $90,000.

The government started enrolling seniors late last year, and kids under the age of 18 and people who receive the disabilities tax credit, will be eligible to enrol next month.

Health Canada says 6,500 oral health providers, including dentists, hygienists and denturists, have signed up to provide care to patients enrolled in the federal dental plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.