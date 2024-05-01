Health

    • Dental care program accepting claims for 1 million seniors

    Share
    OTTAWA -
    Citizens' Services Minister Terry Beech says 1,200 seniors have already visited a dentist and had their claims processed by the federal government's new dental care plan.

    He says 1 million seniors received their benefits card and are eligible to make claims under the program as of today.

    The first patient was seen at 7 a.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador.

    The program was conceived as part of a co-operative political pact between the Liberals and the New Democrats.

    Once it is fully rolled out, the program should be available to anyone without private insurance with a family income under $90,000.

    The government started enrolling seniors late last year, and kids under the age of 18 and people who receive the disabilities tax credit, will be eligible to enrol next month. 

    Health Canada says 6,500 oral health providers, including dentists, hygienists and denturists, have signed up to provide care to patients enrolled in the federal dental plan. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News