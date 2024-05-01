Politics

    • Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny

    Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pam Damoff rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pam Damoff rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.

    Damoff says she's proud of her time in politics but it is no longer for her, and it's time to turn the page to a new chapter.

    She has represented Oakville North-Burlington, a riding west of Toronto, since 2015.

    Damoff announced her planned exit with a letter posted on her Facebook page.

    She says the current tone of politics is being driven by a desire for social-media clips and likes -- a drastic change in how politicians interact with each other and the public.

    She adds the tenor of political discourse has deteriorated significantly, and she fears that misinformation and "lies" spread by politicians are causing a loss of trust in institutions.

    "Unfortunately, the toxic drive for social-media likes and clips among elected officials has hindered constructive conversations, exacerbated difference between us and diminished our capacity to show empathy towards each other," Damoff said in the statement.

    "The threats and misogyny I have experienced as a member of Parliament are such that I often fear going out in public, and that is not a sustainable or healthy way to live."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News