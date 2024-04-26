Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, N.L -

Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was "everything" to him.

Megan Cole says her father was asked to move away many times throughout his career with the CBC, for which he became the voice of "Hockey Night in Canada" for generations.

She says he never entertained the idea -- he loved returning home to St. John's after spending his Saturday night in various hockey cities behind the mic, narrating games with his signature wit, passion and "Oh baby!" exclamations.

Bob Hallett, a founding member of Newfoundland folk-rock band Great Big Sea, says the band would often share flights with Cole as they returned home from gigs across the country.

Hallett says he always loved sitting next to Cole on the plane because the broadcaster could make any conversation lively and interesting.

Cole was 90 when he died Wednesday night in St. John's surrounded by family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.