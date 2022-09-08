Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book

An official condolence book is now available for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.

A significant event in Canada’s history, The Queen’s death is monumental for both this country’s leaders and Canadians as it marks the end of the longest-reigning monarch in Commonwealth history, ushering in a new era with a King.

Available online as a form on the government of Canada’s website, the book of condolences will give members of the public an opportunity to pay their respects and express their memories about The Queen.

With a limit of 500 words, any person can write a message as long as they include their name and province and don’t write “offensive or inappropriate” content.

These books will also be available in person, likely to be placed in legislative buildings across the country. Rideau Hall in Ottawa has installed one that will be open to the public.

Some Canadians have already started publishing their online messages.

“My deepest condolences to the entire family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll. She was a remarkable and dedicated woman,” Sandra from British Columbia wrote.

“It was always nice to see her smile and she will be sadly missed by all. My mom was actually born on the same day as her father, George Vl. God bless!!!”

The Gov. Gen. of Canada Mary Simon, said on Thursday evening that the late Queen considered Canada to be her "second home."

She praised her duty to Canada where she worked with 12 prime ministers and 13 governor generals, noting the 22 official visits to Canada she undertook.

"Her Majesty cared about people, about our well-being. This was clear every time we spoke. She cared about Canada, and all the unique stories that make up our beautiful country," Simon from Ottawa.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello