Politics

    • NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirms his party will support the Liberals' federal budget

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will support the federal budget, ending any speculation that the party could pull out of its deal with the minority Liberal government.

    Singh says his party wanted time to digest the budget, but is ultimately voting in favour of it because of shared initiatives that it proposes.

    That includes creating a national school lunch program and providing free birth control and diabetes medicine for anyone with a health card.

    The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have previously said they wouldn't support the budget.

    The minority Liberals needed the support of at least one other party to get the budget passed.

    The New Democrats are supporting the government on key votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities, as part of a political pact signed a little over two years ago.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News