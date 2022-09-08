What to expect over the next 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death

The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans.

The plans in the coming days, codenamed "Operation London Bridge," will include transporting the late Queen's body back to London, the ascension of the new King, as well as preparations for The Queen's funeral.

Here's what is set to happen over the next 10 days:

'OPERATION UNICORN'

Because The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a more intricate set of protocols known as "Operation Unicorn" (named after Scotland's national animal) involving Scottish rituals go into effect.

The Queen's body will stay at the castle overnight and may be moved the following day to Crathie Kirk, a nearby church frequented by the late monarch. Two days after her death, her body is expected to be moved to Holyrood Palace in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

A ceremonial procession from Holyrood to St. Giles Cathedral along Edinburgh's Royal Mile is expected, followed by a service attended by members of the Royal Family. After the service, The Queen will lie in repose for a period of 24 hours.

On the third day after her death, her remains will travel by Royal Train back to London. Upon the arrival of her remains in London, her coffin will be taken to the Buckingham Palace throne room.

CHARLES BECOMES KING

Charles became the new King immediately upon his mother's death, even before he's officially coronated or sworn in.

The day after The Queen's death, an Accession Council consisting of members of the U.K.'s Privy Council will gather at St. James’s Palace to formally proclaim Charles as King. The Privy Council consists of 670 members, including senior politicians, judges and Church of England clergy, but only around 150 members are expected to meet given the space constraints.

As per tradition dating back to the 15th century, the Garter King of Arms -- who is responsible for governing royal heraldry in England, Wales and Northern Ireland -- will step out onto the balcony at St. James's Palace and officially proclaim Charles as the new King. A 41-gun salute at London's Hyde Park will follow.

At 6 p.m. U.K. time on Friday, Charles is set to make his first public address as King. In the days that follow, the new King will attend a joint session involving both Houses of the British Parliament and embark on a tour of the U.K., visiting Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

THE QUEEN'S FUNERAL

Five days after her death, a procession will take The Queen's body from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the U.K.'s parliamentary estate.

Upon arrival at Westminster Hall, the late Queen will lie in state for public viewing for the next five days until her funeral. Her coffin will be draped in a purple royal standard and soldiers will stand guard, alongside the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Scepter. Thousands upon thousands of mourners, along with members of the Royal Family, are expected to line up to pay their respects over the five-day period.

Ten days after The Queen's death, The Queen's state funeral, codenamed "Operation Scarlett," is set to take place. While recent funerals of monarchs have been held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey.

After the service ends, a procession will bring her coffin to Windsor Castle, where she is expected to be buried.

With files from Reuters.