'Mysterious' four-legged creature spotted at night in Bristol Zoo

In a surprising discovery, Bristol Zoo's conservation team captured night vision footage of a "mysterious" creature on zoo grounds.

The unusual animal appeared to have four legs and a deer-like face and is claimed to be "like nothing they have spotted before," according to a statement released on Bristol Zoo Project's website.

The discovery was made after the zoo's conservation team set up camera traps to "survey" and "monitor" different species that inhabit Bear's Wood habitat — 7.5 acres of woodland where bears, wolves, wolverines and lynxes reside.

"The mysterious shape, which has been seen on camera on several occasions, has been impossible to identify," the statement read.

The zoo said there had been reports over the last few weeks of "something unusual lurking between the trees."

The sighting comes just before the zoo's launch of a Halloween-themed trail, with the mysterious creature becoming "a great inspiration" for the event, a staff member says.