Food delivery robot barges through crime scene in Los Angeles

Video shows the moment a food delivery robot in Los Angeles barged through a crime scene, en route to a delivery.

The robot, named Connie, was determined to get the meal to her customers.

To the amusement of some nearby camera operators, Connie managed to slip past the yellow crime-scene tape. The robot continued on its way, passing a group of confused-looking police officers.

