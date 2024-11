Stunning video shows officers in Columbus, Ohio, jumping into action to save a driver from his burning pickup truck.

Police bodycam video from Nov. 13 shows a pickup truck on fire after the driver crashed into a concrete pillar.

The driver reportedly called 911 after his brakes failed and his truck inexplicably sped up. The truck then hit the pillar and burst into flames.

In the video, officers are seen running to the truck and working together to pull the driver out of the wreckage.

According to local reports, the driver was heard on the 911 call saying, "I'm going to die in here." His condition has since improved, and he is expected to survive.