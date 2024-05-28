China's military shows off rifle-toting robot dogs

At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
It looks like something out of the dystopian show “Black Mirror,” but it’s just the latest adaptation of robotics for the modern battlefield.
During recent military drills with Cambodia, China’s military showed off a robot dog with an automatic rifle mounted on its back, essentially turning man’s best (electronic) friend into a killing machine.
“It can serve as a new member in our urban combat operations, replacing our (human) members to conduct reconnaissance and identify (the) enemy and strike the target,” a soldier identified as Chen Wei says in a video from state broadcaster CCTV.
The two-minute video made during the China-Cambodia “Golden Dragon 2024” exercise also shows the robot dog walking, hopping, lying down and moving backwards under the control of a remote operator.
In one drill, the rifle-firing robot leads an infantry unit into a simulated building.
The latter part of the video also shows an automatic rifle mounted under a six-rotor aerial drone, illustrating what the video says is China’s “variety of intelligent unmanned equipment.”
Military use of robot dogs – and of course small aerial drones – is nothing new. A CCTV video from last year also highlighted China’s rifle-armed electronic canines in a joint exercise involving the Chinese, Cambodian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese militaries held in China last November.
In 2020, the U.S. Air Force demonstrated how it used robotic dogs as one link in its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), which uses artificial intelligence and rapid data analytics to detect and counter threats to US military assets.
And since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, drones have become commonplace on the battlefield, on the land, sea and air, with cheap remotely controlled vehicles able to knock out sophisticated military machines like tanks and even warships.
The lethal abilities of drones seen on the Ukraine battlefields has shown them to be great equalizers, enabling military forces with small defense budgets to compete with substantially better armed and funded enemies.
China is one of the world’s leading drone exporters, but last year its Commerce Ministry placed export controls on drone technology, citing the need to “safeguard national security and interests.”
Nevertheless, the robotic dogs seem to be getting plenty of publicity for the People’s Liberation Army.
And the dogs have been popping up on China’s heavily regulated social media for at least a year.
According to the state-run Global Times, the presence of the robotic dogs at exercises with foreign militaries indicates an advanced stage of development.
“Usually, a new equipment will not be brought into a joint exercise with another country, so the robot dogs must have reached a certain level of technical maturity,” Global Times quoted an unnamed expert as saying.
Pope Francis apologized Tuesday after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church's ban on gay priests.
Well into spring, some parts of Canada could experience a wintry comeback, while other areas are bracing for severe thunderstorms, according to local forecasts.
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
Kevin McCallister’s childhood home has hit the market for US$5.25 million. At just over 9,000 square feet, the house from the 'Home Alone' movie was last sold in 2012 for $1,585,000.
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
Some Canadians are seeing their credit card balances grow as the cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates eat into household budgets, a new report shows.
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
A lawyer for Red Lobster Canada, Inc. says he will ask an Ontario court today to recognize and enforce the chain’s U.S. bankruptcy protection proceedings, a process which documents show could include selling Canadian assets.
The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month.
The federal and Ontario governments have reached an agreement on a national housing strategy that will unlock $357-million for affordable housing after months of negotiations.
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
The second of two men charged in the death of a Vancouver senior during a 2021 home invasion has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Donald Trump is 'innocent' and did not break the law, a lawyer for the former U.S. president told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday as the landmark hush money trial moved closer to its conclusion.
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report on Monday by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the latest in Tehran's attempts to steadily exert pressure on the international community.
A two mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch of a popular Southern California beach was closed for the Memorial Day holiday after a shark bumped a surfer off his board the night before, authorities said.
Authorities fear a second landslide and a disease outbreak are looming at the scene of Papua New Guinea's mass-casualty disaster because of water streams and bodies trapped beneath the tons of debris that swept over a village. Thousands are being told to prepare to evacuate, officials said Tuesday.
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
It takes a lot of calories to be pregnant — and fewer of the calories are going to the fetus than previously thought, according to a new study.
A rare cancer treatment could potentially extend the life of an Ontario woman. The problem is, the province won’t approve the pricey drug.
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
The Toronto-based research arm of life sciences technology firm Klick Health has found a way to analyze voices in a manner that’s so granular, it can tell whether it's a person or an artificial intelligence-powered machine.
The B.C. Lions have announced rapper 50 Cent will headline the team's home opener next month in Vancouver.
OpenAI said Tuesday it has established a new committee to make recommendations to the company’s board about safety and security, weeks after dissolving a team focused on AI safety.
The Bank of Nova Scotia reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it set aside more money for loan losses.
A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travellers screened at U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said Saturday.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling.
Three players quit Argentina's national women's squad Monday after a dispute over a lack of pay and conditions at a camp ahead of two international friendlies, an unthinkable scenario for the country's World Cup winning men's squad.
Scott Arniel believes overcoming the lowest point in his career will help him reach higher aspirations with the Winnipeg Jets.
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
Canadians feel both 'optimism and concern' over the prospect of flying cars and drones whizzing between remote communities and above city blocks, a new report says.
Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border.
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold open pit mine, located off Highway 144 between Timmins and Sudbury, had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week as production ramps up.
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
The Nature Conservancy of Canada says a new conservation area north of Cranbrook, B.C., will protect important bird habitat and preserve grasslands in the province's southeast.
One person died and two others were taken to hospital Monday after a crash in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood.
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in “unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative” sexual relationships with students.
A Calgary restaurant says a publicly posted closure order from Alberta Health Services (AHS) has caused "significant reputational damage" to its business and demands the agency to make amends.
A new study by Vibrant Communities Calgary (VCC) links the complex relationship between social disorder on public transit and the lack of adequate shelter and treatment options for Calgary's homeless population.
Following a string of violence, senior advocates and the Alberta NDP are calling for an end to a program placing patients with complex mental health issues in long-term care facilities.
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Showers and a risk of a thunderstorm will return Tuesday after Ottawa saw a record-breaking amount of rain on Monday.
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says Ottawa has seen an increase in frequency when it comes to tornadoes and violent wind events over the last six years.
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for 'several hours' outside McGill University.
A fire was ignited at a restaurant in Brossard's Quartier DIX30.
Jason Robertson's hat-trick goal midway through the third period broke a deadlock and proved to be the eventual winner as the Dallas Stars beat the host Edmonton Oilers 5-3 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final to take a 2-1 series lead.
Temperatures hit the 20s in Edmonton for the first time in two weeks and we'll be in the 20s again this afternoon.
A person was killed in a crash in Athabasca County on Monday.
It’s been three days since New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lashed out at a sexual health awareness presentation done by Teresa Norris and she’s still upset about it.
Canadian businesses and police services are working together to cut down on retail theft and violence.
A Manitoba school division is saying comments made by a parent that were posted on social media are defamatory and untrue in a recently filed lawsuit.
Community centres in Winnipeg are ringing alarm bells over what they say is an increase in break-ins.
Three pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Winnipeg in as many weeks, and according to the Winnipeg Police Service, these types of incidents are on the rise.
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a "terrible mistake" after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has First Nations and Metis Health Services available directly in Saskatchewan's major cities, but Saskatchewan doctors hope to see access expanded.
A proposed residential high-rise apartment in the Douglas Park neighbourhood is in front of the City of Regina Planning Commission.
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
Fairview Park Mall has once again been targeted by thieves. Police say four males, armed with hammers, robbed an unnamed store on Monday.
Residents of a remote village in Northern Saskatchewan are calling on government officials to visit their community and see their road conditions first hand.
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
There could be good news on the horizon for northern Ontario dairy farmers and the community of Temiskaming Shores.
Three boaters and a dog who were stranded in the rapids of the Vermilion River were rescued by helicopter over the weekend.
The scholarship is awarded annually to, "Students who exemplify the humanitarian ideals of Terry Fox by volunteering and giving back to their communities."
A youth cyclist from Southwest Middlesex in facing multiple charges after riding a bicycle on Highway 401.
On Monday, a report was released by administration of London Transit detailing several concerns about launching a free bus pass pilot project for students at Clarke Road Secondary School this September.
Early-morning crash has forced closure of several Highway 400 lanes.
One of Ontario's worst roads in CAA's competition belongs in Orillia.
Event grants help support local tourism initiatives.
A 19 year old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.
Marianas Trench is bringing The Force of Nature Tour to Caesars Windsor with special guest LØLØ for an all-ages performance this fall.
Dave Cassidy has a new role, and it's with the provincial government. Cassidy, former President of Unifor Local 444, has been hired as a Skilled Trades Special Advisor (STSA) to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
A Sudbury woman is receiving a lot of praise this month for her hard work and dedication while on and off duty as a paramedic.
Immigration is spurring growth across the north and Monday’s meeting of Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors discussed some of the related benefits and challenges.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
