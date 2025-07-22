ADVERTISEMENT

World

Russia says it is monitoring reported positioning of U.S. nuclear weapons in U.K.

By Reuters

Published

A guard patrols in front of the walls of the Kremlin at dusk in Red Square, during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.