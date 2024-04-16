Sports

    • Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    (lululemon/Scott Ramsay) (lululemon/Scott Ramsay)
    Share

    Lululemon says it is combining function and fashion in its first-ever summer kit for Canada's Olympians and Paralympians.

    The Canadian outfitter unveiled its kit for this summer's Paris Olympics and Paralympics today in Toronto.

    The company says it conducted product testing and feedback sessions with 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 different sports while designing the kit.

    The kit includes features like magnetic-close zippers, pull-on loops, and sensory touch guides to support a diverse range of body types and abilities.

    Stylistically, the uniforms combine red, white and other colours using Lululemon calls modern silhouettes and Canadian-inspired prints.

    Lululemon made its debut as Canada's Olympic and Paralympic outfitter at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games after a 16-year partnership with Hudson's Bay Company ended after the Tokyo Olympics.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News