Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

Lululemon says it is combining function and fashion in its first-ever summer kit for Canada's Olympians and Paralympians.

The Canadian outfitter unveiled its kit for this summer's Paris Olympics and Paralympics today in Toronto.

The company says it conducted product testing and feedback sessions with 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 different sports while designing the kit.

The kit includes features like magnetic-close zippers, pull-on loops, and sensory touch guides to support a diverse range of body types and abilities.

Stylistically, the uniforms combine red, white and other colours using Lululemon calls modern silhouettes and Canadian-inspired prints.

Lululemon made its debut as Canada's Olympic and Paralympic outfitter at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games after a 16-year partnership with Hudson's Bay Company ended after the Tokyo Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.