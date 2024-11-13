Sports

    • Homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to local reports

    Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs look on from the sidelines during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on January 7. (Harry How/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource) Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs look on from the sidelines during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on January 7. (Harry How/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)
    The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to multiple local news outlets citing authorities.

    The reported burglaries – including $20,000 in cash taken from one home – happened just before and on the day of the Chiefs’ win against the New Orleans Saints on October 7, which aired on “Monday Night Football,” a game attended by Kelce’s girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

    “Obviously, it’s frustrating, it’s disappointing,” Mahomes said Wednesday when asked about the burglary. “I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing, but (it’s) obviously something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself.”

    Kelce has not publicly commented on the thefts, which were first reported by TMZ. CNN has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

    Deputies responded to the first reported burglary shortly after midnight on October 6 at a home in Loch Lloyd, Missouri, a criminal report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office states.

    That home belongs to Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback, CNN affiliates KCTV and KSHB reported.

    There was no forced entry and “deputies completed an investigation and a report was taken,” according to the criminal report.

    The second burglary at a home in Leawood, Kansas, is believed to have occurred around 7:30 p.m. on October 7, according to a police report obtained by CNN. The home was believed to belong to Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, KCTV said.

    The report, made to police on October 8, indicates $20,000 in cash was stolen and $1,000 worth of damage done to a rear door.

    The Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowls and are 9-0 on the season.

    CNN’s Taliah Miller and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

