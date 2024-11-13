Homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to local reports

The Canadian border is an 'extreme vulnerability,' says Trump's pick; Miller predicts 'tough' talks
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he agrees with the incoming American border czar that there will be 'tough conversations' ahead.
The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to multiple local news outlets citing authorities.
The reported burglaries – including $20,000 in cash taken from one home – happened just before and on the day of the Chiefs’ win against the New Orleans Saints on October 7, which aired on “Monday Night Football,” a game attended by Kelce’s girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating, it’s disappointing,” Mahomes said Wednesday when asked about the burglary. “I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing, but (it’s) obviously something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself.”
Kelce has not publicly commented on the thefts, which were first reported by TMZ. CNN has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.
Deputies responded to the first reported burglary shortly after midnight on October 6 at a home in Loch Lloyd, Missouri, a criminal report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office states.
That home belongs to Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback, CNN affiliates KCTV and KSHB reported.
There was no forced entry and “deputies completed an investigation and a report was taken,” according to the criminal report.
The second burglary at a home in Leawood, Kansas, is believed to have occurred around 7:30 p.m. on October 7, according to a police report obtained by CNN. The home was believed to belong to Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, KCTV said.
The report, made to police on October 8, indicates $20,000 in cash was stolen and $1,000 worth of damage done to a rear door.
The Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowls and are 9-0 on the season.
CNN’s Taliah Miller and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.
Dave Coulier, an actor and comedian who found fame as Uncle Joey on "Full House," has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Republicans have secured their monopoly on power in Donald Trump’s new Washington, retaining their majority in the House of Representatives, CNN projected Wednesday, after picking up seats in California and Arizona and ushering in a dramatic new era of right-wing populist rule.
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a “transnational organized crime group” connected to Mexican drug cartels plotting to import cocaine into Canada.
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump made a victor's return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for a nearly two-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and committing to a straightforward transition of power despite actively working to disrupt the same process four years ago.
Mississauga city council has voted to keep its residential street sports ban in place, meaning hockey and basketball on the road will remain out of bounds.
As Windsor, Ont. moves forward with a newly approved 'goose management strategy' focused on non-lethal methods, Michigan has taken a different approach — implementing a policy to euthanize Canada geese that require removal from urban areas.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
A disciplinary investigation has found a former Vancouver police sergeant shared "disrespectful" commentary on a fellow officer's court testimony about being sexually assaulted by a colleague.
Four people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking operation that was allegedly shipping “large amounts” of controlled substances from B.C. to other parts of Canada, the RCMP announced Wednesday.
Special counsel Jack Smith intends to step down before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office and is discussing the mechanics of winding down the federal prosecutions against him with U.S. Justice Department leadership, a DOJ official familiar with the discussions said.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is starting to fill key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign. Here's a look at whom he has selected so far.
A U.S. military judge at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has scheduled hearings in early January for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants to enter guilty pleas in exchange for life sentences despite Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's effort to scuttle the plea agreements.
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Bermuda today to give a eulogy at the funeral for businessman Peter Green.
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Companies that sell emergency contraception and abortion pills say they're seeing significant spikes in requests from people who are stockpiling the medications.
Experts and health authorities say that while the risk of human infection with the H5N1 strain of the avian influenza remains low, people should avoid contact with sick or dead birds.
Social media site Bluesky has gained one million new users in the week since the U.S. election, as some X users look for an alternative platform.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
Will Taylor Swift bring chaos or do we all need to calm down? It’s a question many Torontonians are asking this week as the city braces for the massive fan base of one of the world’s biggest pop stars.
British actor Timothy West, who played the classic titular Shakespeare roles of Hamlet, King Lear and Macbeth and who in recent years along with his wife, Prunella Scales, enchanted millions of people with their boating exploits on Britain's waterways, has died, He was 90.
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency whose mascot is a super-cute dog that muses things like 'much wow,' has been surging in value since Donald Trump won the presidential election last week.
Conspiracy theory purveyor Infowars and most of its assets went on the auction block Wednesday, with Alex Jones waiting to see if he will be allowed to stay or if he will get kicked off its online platforms.
In case you can't get enough of the little pygmy hippo Moo Deng from Thailand, there's now an official song featuring the internet's favourite baby animal — released in four languages for her global fans.
My Little Pony finally made it to the winner's circle.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
Three police associations are calling on the federal government to take “immediate action “on bail reform after officers performing a bail compliance check in Toronto’s west end found themselves in the middle of a gun fight between two groups.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the incredible influx of fans into the city for Taylor Swift’s six-concert stay shows that Toronto’s hotel industry can afford to pay a little more in tax when major events come to town.
Ontarians can expect an emergency alert to blare from their phones next week. Here's what you need to know.
Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
A black bear seen wandering in the Calgary community of Woodlands has been euthanized.
OC Transpo is ending the free ride for 11 and 12-year-olds and will be charging youth and seniors more to board the bus and the O-Train in 2025, as part of a five-per-cent hike in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget.
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase and a 5 per cent hike in transit fares, as the city of Ottawa "uses a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the 2025 OC Transpo budget.
Ottawa residents will be paying more to board the bus, have the garbage picked up, park on city streets and use recreation facilities in 2025. The 2025 City of Ottawa draft budget includes a 3.9 per cent property tax hike for most homeowners in 2025.
After more than two years of construction and some traffic headaches, work on the new Jacques-Bizard bridge is finally finished and all four lanes are now open.
Quebec's independent police watchdog has launched an investigation after a person was seriously injured during a police intervention in Montreal this morning.
Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to sue the big oil companies for the damage caused by climate change.
The City of Edmonton marked Métis Week on Wednesday by signing a new memorandum with the Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation of Alberta.
What began as a traffic stop resulted in what the Alberta RCMP call an "extremely significant" drug seizure.
An Alberta town’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday season could be delayed by suspected Grinch-like vandalism.
Strong Autumn weather systems drove fierce winds Tuesday into Wednesday on both the west and east coasts of the country. The wind resulted in power outages and travel disruptions.
A Windsor, N.S., man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision that killed two people in August 2023.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
A rock legend is set to hit the stage for his first-ever Winnipeg concert on Wednesday night.
A third person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last summer.
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck named a shadow cabinet on Wednesday that includes all 27 elected members of the party.
A teenager has been charged as part of an investigation into Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2024.
The new managers of The Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are excited to get started.
With civic election day here, the time has come for Saskatoon residents to choose their mayor, city councillors, and public and separate school board trustees.
Saskatoon police have made an additional arrest and laid more charges in a murder investigation that began in August.
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
A traffic complaint near Nairn Centre on Nov. 9 led to the discovery of what police believe is 660 grams of cocaine.
Over 600 climbers "stepped up" on Wednesday by participating in this year’s TD StairClimb in support of United Way Elgin Middlesex at Canada Life Place.
CTV News brought you a story in October about Simpson, a former teacher at Ryerson Public School in London, reuniting with former student and Hollywood legend Victor Garber, at his Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.
One Barrie resident was faced with an unexpected surprise after their return home on Tuesday night.
A heavy police presence has been seen in a Midland neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
The trial of a Midland man accused of murder in the death of his tenant and former friend is underway in a Barrie courtroom, where the jury will have to decide whether Rick Patrick killed Chris Forrester in self-defence.
The LaSalle Police Service has recovered a body from the Detroit River.
One person has been arrested and a second is wanted in connection to an ongoing armed robberies investigation.
A suspect was arrested after a tire-slashing spree in Nanaimo, according to authorities.
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in the dark Wednesday after a windstorm rolled through the South Coast.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman wanted on outstanding warrants.
The current economic conditions and financial position of the City of Lethbridge will be the focus of a two-day economic and finance standing policy committee (SPC) meeting starting Wednesday.
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
A victim who tried to intervene as two people stole items from a Sault business Tuesday was threatened with a machete.
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
