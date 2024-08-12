Sports

    • Canadian Olympians return home after record-setting Summer Games

    Canada's Summer McIntosh, of Toronto, celebrates with her gold medal won in the 200m women's individual medley final during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) Canada's Summer McIntosh, of Toronto, celebrates with her gold medal won in the 200m women's individual medley final during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    Several members of Canada's Olympic team were given a hero’s welcome by cheering fans and elated family members at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport as they returned home from a record-setting Summer Games on Monday.

    About 15 athletes from sports including rowing, swimming and sailing were greeted by flag-waving fans at the arrival gate.

    Among the returning group was Toronto swimmer Summer McIntosh, who captured four medals, including three gold, and had returned to Paris to carry the Canadian flag in the closing ceremony alongside hammer thrower Ethan Katzberg.

    Silver medallist rower Jessica Sevick, of Strathmore, Alta., was all smiles as she returned home to Canada alongside teammate Kristen Siermachesky, of New Liskeard, Ont..

    Also among the returning athletes was 14-year-old Fay De Fazio Ebert, a Toronto skateboarder who became Canada's youngest Olympic team member since 1976.

    The Paris Games saw Canada come home with nine gold medals and 27 total, and both were records for Canada at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024. 

