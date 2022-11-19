Canada Soccer's Earl Cochrane addresses human rights concerns at Qatar World Cup

The general secretary of Canada Soccer says the organization is renewing its call for improved labour rights in Qatar after the governing sports body was criticized for its "deafening silence" on fair compensation for migrant workers.

Speaking to CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Earl Cochrane addressed open questions about Canada Soccer's stance on the rights of migrant workers in Qatar, who helped build the stadiums used for this year's FIFA World Cup.

One analysis by The Guardian newspaper found at least 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died.

Cochrane pointed to a statement Canada Soccer released on Oct. 28, in which the organization said it "supports the ongoing pursuit of further progress regarding workers' rights and inclusivity as Qatar prepares to host the world."

But in an open letter to Cochrane on Friday, Amnesty International Canada said Canada Soccer's "deafening silence on fair compensation for affected migrant workers and their families is a failure of leadership and could leave a lasting stain on Canada' re-emergence on soccer's biggest stage."

Despite meeting with Canada Soccer previously, Amnesty International accused the organization of not following up.

Among the calls from Amnesty International is for Canada Soccer to support a US$440-million Workers Compensation Fund for labourers and their families, something other soccer associations have backed.

"We've continued to make the ask of our governing body and asked them along with the Qatari government to continue to do the work to make the change," Cochrane told CTV National News.

With files from CTVNews.ca FIFA World Cup writers and producers Emily Wilson and Vivek Jacob