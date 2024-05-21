Sports

    • Caitlin Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line

    Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, centre, plays during a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Monday, May 20, 2024. (Michael Conroy / AP Photo) Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, centre, plays during a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Monday, May 20, 2024. (Michael Conroy / AP Photo)
    Share
    CHICAGO -

    Caitlin Clark signed a multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for a signature basketball line, the company announced Tuesday.

    The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft will also test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products.

    “Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” said Clark, who set the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

    Wilson will release collections that celebrate Clark throughout the rest of 2024, as well as work with her to creatively direct her first-ever signature basketball line that will debut later this year.

    “Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story,” said Amanda Lamb, head of global brand at Wilson. “Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court.”

    It's the latest endorsement deal for Clark, who also has partnered with Nike and Gatorade.

    Wilson is the official basketball of the WNBA.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News