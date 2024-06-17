Sports

    • Blue Jackets fire coach Pascal Vincent after one terrible, injury plagued season

    The Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday fired coach Pascal Vincent after one season in which they were one of the NHL's worst teams.
    COLUMBUS -

    The Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday fired coach Pascal Vincent after one season in which they were one of the NHL's worst teams.

    New general manager Don Waddell announced the firing and said the search for a new coach would begin immediately.

    The Blue Jackets finished last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 27-43-12 and 66 points in 2023-24.

    “As I spent time with Pascal over the past few weeks, I found him to be an outstanding person and smart hockey coach who worked very hard last year under trying circumstances, but I believe a change behind the bench is in our team’s best interest,” Waddell said in a statement released by the team.

    Vincent joined the team before last season as an associate head coach but was elevated after new coach Mike Babcock resigned after his requests to see personal photos on his players' phones was deemed invasive.

    The Blue Jackets struggled with injuries to key players that caused them to use 47 different players during the season. Columbus was the worst team in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the fourth season in a row.

