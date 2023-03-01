Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
The 191-foot (58-metre) cargo vessel collided with a grain hauler on a blustery night in September 1894, sinking both. The Ironton's captain and six sailors clambered into a lifeboat but it was dragged to the bottom before they could detach it from the ship. Only two crewmen survived.
The gravesite long eluded shipwreck hunters.
Now, the mystery has been solved, officials with Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan, said Wednesday. The Associated Press obtained details of the discovery ahead of the announcement.
A team of historians, underwater archaeologists and technicians located the wreckage in 2019 and deployed remotely controlled cameras to scan and document it, Superintendent Jeff Gray said in an AP interview. The sanctuary plans to reveal the location in coming months and is considering placing a mooring buoy at the site. Officials have kept the find secret to prevent divers from disturbing the site before video and photo documentation is finished.
Video footage shows the Ironton sitting upright on the lake bottom, hundreds of feet down -- "remarkably preserved" by the cold, fresh water like many other Great Lakes shipwrecks, Gray said.
No human remains were seen. But the lifeboat remains tethered to the bigger vessel, a poignant confirmation of witness accounts from 128 years ago.
"Archaeologists study things to learn about the past. But it's not really things that we're studying; it's people," Gray said. "And that lifeboat ... really connects you to the site and reminds you of how powerful the lakes are and what it must have been like to work on them and lose people on them."
The search and inspections involved a number of organizations, including Ocean Exploration Trust, founded by Robert Ballard, who located the sunken wreckage of the Titanic and the German battleship Bismarck.
"We hope this discovery helps contribute to an element of closure to the extended families of those lost on the Ironton, and the communities impacted by its loss," Ballard said. "The Ironton is yet another piece of the puzzle of Alpena's fascinating place in America's history of trade," while the Thunder Bay sanctuary "continues to reveal lost chapters of maritime history."
Nearly 200 shipwrecks are believed to rest within or nearby the boundaries of the sanctuary, which includes the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center in Alpena and some 4,300 square miles (11,137 square kilometres) of northwestern Lake Huron.
Several factors made the area a "shipwreck alley" for more than two centuries, until modern navigation and weather forecasting reduced the danger, said Stephanie Gandulla, the sanctuary's resource protection coordinator.
The late 1800s was a busy period for Great Lakes commerce. Thousands of schooners, or sailing ships, and hundreds of steamers hauled cargo and passengers between bustling port cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland.
The sanctuary area was something of a maritime highway cloverleaf. Vessels cruised to and from Lake Huron and Lake Michigan through the nearby Straits of Mackinac. Others ranged northward to Lake Superior, fetching iron ore for steel mills from mines in Minnesota and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
"It's where the upbound and downbound shipping kind of crossed each other," Gray said. "Busy intersections are where most accidents happen."
The weather was notoriously unstable -- dense fog, sudden storms. Islands and submerged reefs lurked.
On the fateful night, the Ironton and another schooner barge, the Moonlight, were being towed northward from the Lake Erie town of Ashtabula, Ohio, by a steam-powered ship -- a common practice then, much as a train engine pulls freight cars on a railroad. They were bound for Marquette, a port city on Lake Superior.
The steamer broke down in heavy Lake Huron seas around 12:30 a.m. the morning of Sept. 26. The Ironton and the Moonlight disconnected their tow lines and drifted apart, with the Ironton crew setting sails and firing up its engine. It veered off course and ran into the Ohio, a freighter loaded with 1,000 tons of flour, about 10 miles (16 kilometres) off Presque Isle, Michigan.
The Ohio soon foundered, its crew of 16 rescued by the Moonlight. The Ironton stayed afloat more than an hour before going down.
Newspapers quoted William Parry as saying he and two other Ironton sailors bobbed in the heaving lake for about 30 minutes until another steamer, the Charles Hebard, showed up. Parry struggled aboard as the Hebard lowered a lifeboat with several of its crew.
They picked up the other two Ironton men. But a wave overturned the craft, flinging everyone into the water. Hebard crewmen tossed lines and pulled all to safety except Ironton mate Ed Boswick, who couldn't muster the strength to hold on.
"It's a powerful, tragic story," Gandulla said.
So fierce was the gale that it claimed yet another schooner, the William Home, farther west on Lake Michigan. Six of seven crew members died.
Staffers with the sanctuary, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, took a sonar survey in the area of the Ironton-Ohio collision in 2017. They detected two images on the lake bed, one later identified as the Ohio. The other was a more recent shipwreck.
It took two more years to track down the Ironton several miles away. Ballard's organization provided an autonomous surface vehicle designed for seafloor mapping. After days of searching, it spotted a figure that later was confirmed as the Ironton.
A high-resolution scan in 2021 provided more details. The vessel is largely intact, Gray said. Its masts point skyward, with rigging and ropes tied to spars and lying on deck. The robotic camera also showed the lifeboat tied to the ship's stern.
The sanctuary awaits federal and state permits to plant the buoy, anchored by weights of up to 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms), on the lake floor. Divers could attach their boats to the floating device and head down to explore the long-lost craft.
"Then we get to share it with the rest of the world," Gray said, "and try to protect it so our grandkids can enjoy these sites the same way that we do today."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Canada
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Reality gap' identified in gender equality survey on what Canadians think vs. experience
As the International Women's Day approaches, a new gender equality survey suggests there's a 'reality gap' when it comes to what Canadians think versus what they actually experience.
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
World
-
Prosecution wraps its case at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh's theft of millions of dollars was about to be revealed so he killed his wife and son to buy time to figure a way out, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the disgraced South Carolina attorney's murder trial.
-
Shipwreck off Italy: Stadium filled with coffins of migrants
Wailing and other expressions of grief echoed through a sports complex in southern Italy as public viewing began Wednesday of the closed coffins holding the bodies of dozens of migrants who died in a shipwreck.
-
California high schooler fatally stabbed in classroom fight
A 16-year-old student involved in a fight at a Northern California high school was fatally stabbed Wednesday inside a classroom full of students, authorities said.
-
Man paralyzed by officer who mistook gun for Taser sues
A Florida man left paralyzed when a police officer shot him after mistaking his handgun for his stun gun filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city, the officer and others, saying, 'my life got destroyed.'
-
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested
A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said.
-
Robert F. Kennedy assassin denied parole by California board
A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968, Sirhan's lawyer said.
Politics
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
Health
-
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
Sci-Tech
-
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
-
Genetics study lays bare Ice Age drama for humans in Europe
Researchers on Wednesday unveiled an analysis of genome data from 356 hunter-gatherers who lived in the region between 35,000 and 5,000 years ago, a span that included the Ice Age's coldest interval.
-
Metaverse in spotlight at MWC tech fair as doubts arise
South Korean company SK Telecom's air taxi mockup was one of the eye-catching demonstrations at Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest telecom industry trade show. Increasingly in new virtual reality worlds dubbed the metaverse.
Entertainment
-
Balmain show sparkles, Ukraine designer evokes life at home
Balmain's pearls and crystals dazzled Paris Fashion Week Wednesday in its stylish ode to the '80's.
-
Ed Sheeran says his wife was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant
Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour when she was pregnant with their second child.
-
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
Business
-
Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok
The U.S. and Canada issued orders this week banning the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices as privacy and cybersecurity concerns about the video-sharing app grow.
-
States move to crack down on nurses with bogus diplomas
Medical licensing officials in multiple states are scrambling to stop nurses with fraudulent academic credentials from caring for patients, after three Florida schools were accused of selling thousands of bogus diplomas.
-
What is ESG investing and why do some hate it so much?
The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn a Labor Department rule allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions, following a similar vote by House Republicans on Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
-
Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
An international archeological mission has uncovered the remnants of what is believed to be a 5,000-year-old restaurant or tavern in the ancient city of Lagash in southern Iraq.
-
Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs
Doctors, lawyers and celebrities are handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing their own name in cursive.
Sports
-
NFL coach Brian Flores' discrimination case going to court
NFL Coach Brian Flores can press discrimination claims against the league and three teams after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected the option of arbitration, presumably before Commissioner Roger Goodell, and offered some stinging observations about the status of racial bias in the sport.
-
Kevin Durant makes Suns debut in return from knee injury
Kevin Durant made his Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
-
Flurry of NHL trades continue with Avs, Canes making moves
After a furious rush to beat the clock in 2022, NHL general managers are acting early and often to jockey for the top players available or stockpile future assets in advance of the trade deadline this year.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.