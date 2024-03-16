Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position.
Trudeau playfully told radio host Alec Castonguay during a lively portion of the program "Midi info" that he thinks every day about quitting his "crazy," "super tough" and at times even "boring" job.
But Trudeau said significant domestic and international challenges nevertheless motivate him to remain in the post and face the next federal election scheduled for next year.
Women's rights, 2SLGBTQ+ rights and progress fighting climate change are among the issues Trudeau claimed are currently at stake in Canada, and he pointed to global attacks on democracies by what he called extreme populism.
He insisted Canadians will have to make fundamental choices in the next election about what kind of country they want to have.
He said he's in politics to serve, not to be popular, and he's convinced he has something to offer as prime minister.
"I couldn't be the man that I am and abandon the fight at this moment," Trudeau said during the French-language interview.
"If I wasn't doubting what I'm doing almost every day I wouldn't be human."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
W5 In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- known as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
W5 'Narco Jungle': My trek across the dangerous Darien Gap
W5 managing editor and host Avery Haines chronicles her perilous trek across the Darien Gap, which hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives crossing every year.
Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township
Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shutting down a children's theme park, authorities said.
Here’s what Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants from Justin Trudeau’s government ahead of budgets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Law enforcement should have seized man's guns weeks before he killed 18 in Maine, report finds
Law enforcement should have seized a man's guns and put him in protective custody weeks before he committed Maine's deadliest mass shooting, a report found Friday.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Here’s what Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants from Justin Trudeau’s government ahead of budgets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
New allegations of unpaid work at Kitchener, Ont. grocer
New allegations have been made about a Kitchener, Ont. grocer. Businesses, vendors and former workers claim they're still waiting to be paid.
RTB decision allowing eviction for landlord's use found 'patently unreasonable' in B.C. court
A residential eviction for landlord's use that was approved by B.C.'s Residential Tenancy Branch has been overturned in B.C. Supreme Court.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
W5 In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- known as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township
Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shutting down a children's theme park, authorities said.
Ceasefire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume Sunday in Qatar
Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.
Russia says Ukrainian shelling killed 2 in a border city while it thwarted an incursion
Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod killed two people, officials said Saturday, while Russia claimed to have thwarted a new attempt by saboteurs to cross the border.
Inside Haiti: A lucky few escape, while millions face gang rule, hunger and chaos
Hundreds of people are putting their names on lists to flee Port-au-Prince by air, several pilots told CNN – a small class of wealthy foreigners and diplomats with the resources and network to contemplate chartering a private flight where a single seat currently can cost over US$10,000.
Law enforcement should have seized man's guns weeks before he killed 18 in Maine, report finds
Law enforcement should have seized a man's guns and put him in protective custody weeks before he committed Maine's deadliest mass shooting, a report found Friday.
Here’s what Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants from Justin Trudeau’s government ahead of budgets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
'Baloney factory': Eby mocks Poilievre letter asking B.C. to join carbon price fight
A letter from Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to British Columbia Premier David Eby, asking him to help halt a federal carbon price increase, was dismissed by Eby as a "baloney factory" campaign tactic.
Hundreds of people in Mexico City stretch out for a 'mass nap' to commemorate World Sleep Day
Lolling with bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the "mass siesta," the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
Some doctors sneak education into their online content to drown out misinformation
Some experts say one of the best ways to fight a rising tide of medical misinformation on social media is to drown it out with captivating content backed by science, and Deshauer, an Ontario-based internal medicine and rheumatology specialist, is among a growing cohort of doctors and researchers doing just that.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Do you have a video doorbell? Some models can be hacked
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
The 'drinking bird' makes a comeback and could power your gadgets with clean energy
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
Open-ocean orcas that hunt the world's biggest predators may be a new population: UBC researchers
Researchers from the University of British Columbia say they've identified a potentially new population of open-ocean orcas, that hunt the biggest predators on the planet.
TikTok creators warn of economic impact if app sees ban, call it a vital space for the marginalized
Content creators say a ban would hurt countless people and businesses that rely on TikTok for a significant portion of their income, while also arguing TikTok has become an unrivaled platform for dialogue and community.
Extended cut of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie hits streaming with ‘Cardigan’ and four bonus songs
Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.
'My heart is broken today': L.A. home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne is destroyed in fire
A Los Angeles home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne was destroyed in a fire Friday.
Cryptocurrency fraud: Prosecutors seek up to 50 years in prison for Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's orchestration of one of history's largest financial frauds in his quest to dominate the cryptocurrency world deserves a prison sentence of 40 to 50 years, federal prosecutors on Friday told a federal judge.
February housing starts increased 14% from January: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in February climbed 14 per cent compared with January.
Tesla settles race bias lawsuit by Black former worker after US$3 million verdict
Tesla has settled a long running lawsuit by a Black former factory worker who claimed he was subjected to severe racial harassment, according to a court filing on Friday, as the electric carmaker faces a series of other discrimination lawsuits.
Hundreds of people in Mexico City stretch out for a 'mass nap' to commemorate World Sleep Day
Lolling with bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the "mass siesta," the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
Galapagos Islands to double tourist entry fees amid concerns over rising visitor numbers
Tourists to the Galapagos Islands will be asked to pay twice as much in entry fees from this year amid concerns that a rise in visitor numbers is putting pressure on the ecologically sensitive destination.
Toronto could turn decommissioned Scarborough RT into linear park
The Scarborough RT may be a thing of the past, but a motion headed for city council next week could reimagine the 6.4-kilometre railway as a park of the future.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Miami Open
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will skip the Miami Open, saying less than a week after a surprise loss at Indian Wells that he needs to balance his "private and professional schedule."
'Lighthearted' Vancouver Whitecaps confident ahead of FC Dallas matchup
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without some major baggage as they hit the road this season.
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
Tesla is the worst performing stock in the S&P 500. Analysts say it has further to fall
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.