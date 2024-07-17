Trudeau outlines details of $30B, 10-year fund for public transit

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says applications are now open for a national transit fund that will include money for existing transit systems so they can expand, improve and modernize.

The $30-billion, 10-year Canada Public Transit Fund has been in the works for months and was in the recent federal budget.

That money will be divided into three categories: baseline funding for existing systems, metro-region agreements for Canada's biggest cities, and funding for specific things like rural communities, Indigenous communities and active transportation.

The Liberals say this will complement the Housing Accelerator Fund by tying housing money to projects that are near public transit.

The plan includes eliminating mandatory minimum parking requirements for new construction and allowing high-density housing projects near transit.

The money isn't set to flow for another two years but applications opened today for the baseline funding and the metro agreements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.