Politics

    • Trudeau outlines details of $30B, 10-year fund for public transit

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says applications are now open for a national transit fund that will include money for existing transit systems so they can expand, improve and modernize.

    The $30-billion, 10-year Canada Public Transit Fund has been in the works for months and was in the recent federal budget.

    That money will be divided into three categories: baseline funding for existing systems, metro-region agreements for Canada's biggest cities, and funding for specific things like rural communities, Indigenous communities and active transportation.

    The Liberals say this will complement the Housing Accelerator Fund by tying housing money to projects that are near public transit.

    The plan includes eliminating mandatory minimum parking requirements for new construction and allowing high-density housing projects near transit.

    The money isn't set to flow for another two years but applications opened today for the baseline funding and the metro agreements.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Alice Munro monument to remain in Clinton

      Central Huron council discussed the monument during its most recent meeting, in light of the revelation of sexual abuse in Munro’s Clinton home by her second husband against her daughter, that Munro allegedly turned a blind eye to.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News