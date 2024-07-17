World

Live updates from the RNC: Donald Trump makes an appearance

The third day of the Republican National Convention is underway, with speakers including Donald Trump's newly selected vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, as well as the former U.S. president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Today's session, titled "Make America Strong Once Again," will focus on veterans, border security, restoring America's place in the world, Israel, and Chinese military and economic threats, according to the agenda.

Here are the latest updates:

