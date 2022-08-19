Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

O’Bonsawin has been an Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa since 2017 and, according to the Prime Minister's Office, has "expertise in the areas of mental health, Gladue principles, labour and employment law, human rights, and privacy."

In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O’Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian.

A process will now unfold that will see members of Parliament hear directly from O’Bonsawin and other federal officials about the selection process and her nomination.

O’Bonsawin's nomination is to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Supreme Court Justice Michael Moldaver.

More to come.