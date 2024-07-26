Sports

    • Paris Olympics begin with unique opening ceremony along the Seine

    A technician drives in a cart by reproductions of artworks decorating the banks of the River Seine, the day before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) A technician drives in a cart by reproductions of artworks decorating the banks of the River Seine, the day before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    The Paris Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a unique opening ceremony.

    Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine, passing landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame.

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron, both Olympic gold medallists, will carry the Canadian flag and lead the Maple Leaf contingent in the floating parade.

    About 6,800 athletes will travel on over 90 boats along the six-kilometre route.

    Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the riverbanks.

    Pop singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, who are both in Paris, are rumoured to be performing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

