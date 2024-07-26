World

    • Over 30 injured after a van with 50 migrants overturns in Serbia, reports say

    This photograph shows the Serbian flag at half mast in the village of Malo Orasje, about 60 kilometres south of Serbia's capital Belgrade, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images) This photograph shows the Serbian flag at half mast in the village of Malo Orasje, about 60 kilometres south of Serbia's capital Belgrade, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
    BELGRADE, Serbia -

    A van carrying some 50 migrants overturned on Friday in southwestern Serbia, injuring more than 30, the country's state television reported.

    The incident happened on the road between the eastern town of Pirot, near the border with Bulgaria, and Nis, in southern Serbia, the report said.

    No other details were immediately available and Serbia's police have not issued an official statement. Video footage on RTS showed an overturned van by the side of the road and police directing traffic.

    Serbia lies on the so-called Balkan land route of migration, where people smugglers often facilitate illegal border crossings for people seeking to reach Western Europe.

    Migrants come to Serbia from Bulgaria or North Macedonia and then travel north and west toward Hungary or Croatia, often crammed in vans or cars.

