Trudeau holiday relief package in peril? NDP want changes, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it.
Last Thursday, Trudeau announced a $6.3-billion affordability package that included a two-month tax reprieve on a slate of items, from some essentials to common stocking stuffers, starting in mid-December and running through mid-February, as well as a new one-time benefit payment of $250 for 18.7 million workers, which would roll out in April.
Later that day, Singh said New Democrats were behind the proposal and would give the minority Liberals the votes they needed to expedite the package through an otherwise-stalled Parliament.
Now, after reading more specifics, Singh wants changes, as he's concerned that too many Canadians were left out of the workers' benefit.
"We know that Canadians need a break… but we learned on Friday that the cheques are being excluded from some of the most vulnerable Canadians," Singh said. "From seniors, from people living with disabilities, and from students."
"It is a slap in the face," he added.
He is now calling on the Liberals to "fix" the benefit to include more Canadians — who he "assumed" would qualify for it — while maintaining his support for passing the GST holiday into law.
"We're saying, ‘Let's move ahead on the GST holiday right away, we can get that done this week’… but the Liberals right now need to fix the cheques," he said.
Singh, who was briefed on the announcement before it was made, would not say if his calls for expanding the benefit cheques would be an ultimatum or a deal-breaker when it comes to supporting the package overall.
"We need some clarity from the Liberals," he said. "We're more concerned about what's not in the bill."
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed Monday that the government quietly tabled draft legislation on Friday outlining how they'd enact these measures, "so that MPs from other parties would have a chance to see what we are proposing."
She said the Liberals were having "energetic conversations with other parties about these measures."
The actual bill, or bills to advance the tax break and $250 workers' benefit in Parliament, have yet to be presented. Freeland asserted Monday that both affordability-focused offerings will not be extended and will remain temporary — as billed — should they pass and become a reality.
Bloc pans Liberals for 'suddenly' having billions to spend
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters on Parliament Hill Monday that his party will not support the proposal, unless the benefit portion is expanded to include seniors and retired Canadians.
In September, Blanchet gave the Liberals an ultimatum, calling on them to help pass a boost to Old Age Security payments if they wanted Bloc support on confidence votes going forward.
The federal government dismissed the measure as insufficiently targeted and too expensive, at a cost of about $3 billion. Now, Blanchet says he will not support the Canada Workers Benefit for the same reason.
“The government said it doesn't have $3 billion, and suddenly it has $6 billion,” he said in French.
The GST and HST holiday is estimated to cost $1.6 billion, while the cheques heading to Canadians who made $150,000 or less last year, is set to cost $4.7 billion.
Blanchet said he was "fascinated" at the NDP’s initial support of the Liberal plan, and criticized the procedural hoops through which MPs may have to jump to get the bill passed.
"My problem with this, is that the people who need the most this money, are not the people who will receive access to this money," Blanchet said in English.
In an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play on Monday, Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are "certainly open to working with the opposition parties," to find a path forward.
"We cannot do anything for Canadians unless another opposition party supports us… We'll obviously need to have a conversation with the NDP and other opposition parties," he told host Vassy Kapelos.
Last week, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the proposed tax relief measures a "two-month temporary tax trick," and said he wanted to see the legislative specifics and speak with his caucus this week, before announcing if they'd support it.
Today in question period, Poilievre said Singh is "giving Canadians whiplash with his latest flip flop and the flop on the flip."
Filibuster persists amid acrimony
This holiday relief package was seen as a potential way for the Liberals to secure the NDP's support in helping break what's now been a several-weeks-long stalemate in the House of Commons, even temporarily.
Now, that prospect appears to also be in question, with no end in sight to the Conservative-led filibuster of a privilege debate that's persisted since September.
When asked Monday, Singh was unable to clarify where things stood procedurally, after vowing last week his party would get behind a programming motion to expedite the passage of the package through all stages within one sitting, before resuming the standoff.
MPs have been seized with a discussion about their work being impeded by Trudeau's government not turning over documents related to misspending by a now-defunct green technology fund.
Addressing an issue that had been simmering for months, House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus ruled on Sept. 26 that the Liberals did not fully comply with a House order seeking materials related to a Sustainable Development Technology Canada program the Conservatives are calling a "green slush fund."
This opened the ability for the Official Opposition to demand the Liberals hand over unredacted copies to the RCMP and advance a priority motion to — as the House Speaker suggested, given the extraordinary circumstances — have the issue studied at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee.
Deliberations on the proposal take precedence over most other House business and have essentially seized the Commons since.
"Parliament is not functioning right now," Freeland said Monday. "We're in a minority in Parliament. We do not control it."
The Liberals have taken the stance that passing this paperwork on to police would set a dangerous precedent and be an abuse of Parliament's power. Last week, another tranche of 29,000 pages was turned over, but with redactions.
This was not enough to satisfy the Conservatives, who keep talking out the clock, preventing the motion from coming to a vote. They stated that if the government wants to get back to business, they need to be transparent.
And, waiting in the wings, is a second privilege motion seeking to find Liberal MP and former minister Randy Boissonnault’s ex-business partner in contempt of Parliament, which would also have to be disposed of in order for ordinary order of business to resume.
Speaker warns of nearing deadlines
Beyond preventing government legislation from advancing, the procedural standoff is having knock-on effects on other key elements of parliamentary business.
Specifically, the House of Commons is cutting it close when it comes to having time to deal with the supplementary estimates, and the remaining "supply" days — or opposition days, as they're more commonly called.
Last Thursday, Speaker Fergus warned MPs that the rules do require them to make certain financial approvals and deal with related business within the next few weeks, and implored parliamentarians to find a path forward.
This means both Treasury Board President Anita Anand's recently tabled supplementary estimates — which seeks to have MP sign off on additional spending for certain departments and programs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 — as well as the outstanding opposition days, need to be delt with by Dec. 10.
"As we get closer to the end of the current supply period, the chair wishes to encourage the House leaders to keep these various principles in mind," Fergus said. " I am confident that they can find ways to reconcile these important responsibilities."
There are four outstanding opposition days to be called in the current supply cycle. These allotted days are designed to allow opposition parties to "present its grievances."
Without approval to flow funds, some federal agencies could face a financial shortfall and could lead to a U.S.-style shutdown in the spring if the standoff persisted.
Some parliamentary observers have speculated that a prolonged inability for the government to pass spending measures could in effect signal they've lost the confidence needed to keep this Parliament alive.
With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, cabinet to face fresh questions about Trump's major Canadian tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet are expected to face fresh questions today about Donald Trump vowing to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren’t addressed.
Tick population, Lyme disease on the rise in Canada
Donna Luger was diagnosed with Lyme disease twelve years ago. She recalls the experience as being a constant battle with illness, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms.
Flying to the U.S.? Here's what Canadians should know about automatic refunds
New U.S. regulations now force airlines to provide swift and automatic refunds for passengers when their flights are either cancelled or significantly delayed.
U.S. driver makes wrong turn to Canadian border, gets arrested for unlawfully possessing a gun
A 62-year-old man from the U.S., who took a wrong turn to the Canadian border thanks to his GPS device, is now facing a firearms-related charge.
Trudeau holiday relief package in peril? NDP want changes, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.
Trump vows new Canada, Mexico, China tariffs that threaten global trade
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.
'Devastating:' Ford warns of impact of new tariffs promised by Donald Trump
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is warning that Donald Trump’s promise to impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods arriving in the United States from Canada and Mexico could have a 'devastating' effect on the province’s economy.
Legault says Trump's 25 per cent tariff would pose 'huge risk' for Quebec, Canadian economies
Premier François Legault says President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports would pose a 'huge risk' to the Quebec and Canadian economies.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
Canada
-
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
-
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
-
First Nation goes to court, accusing B.C. of not consulting over major gold mine
A First Nation says it wasn't meaningfully consulted before the British Columbia government "effectively greenlit" what has been called the world's largest undeveloped gold mining project.
-
U.S. driver makes wrong turn to Canadian border, gets arrested for unlawfully possessing a gun
A 62-year-old man from the U.S., who took a wrong turn to the Canadian border thanks to his GPS device, is now facing a firearms-related charge.
World
-
An average of 140 women and girls were killed by a partner or relative per day in 2023, the UN says
Nov. 25 marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In 2023, on average, 140 women and girls were killed per day, UN says.
-
Trump vows new Canada, Mexico, China tariffs that threaten global trade
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.
-
Mexico’s president unveils a plan to promote non-violent music over 'narco corridos'
Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum said she has a plan to reduce the popularity of “narco corridos,” a musical genre often linked to drug cartel violence.
-
Judge hears closing arguments on whether Google's advertising tech constitutes a monopoly
Google is fighting to beat back another attack by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging monopolistic conduct over its advertising technology.
-
Three Uzbek nationals arrested in the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi in the UAE
The United Arab Emirates said Monday police arrested three Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, an attack that's raised concerns for the burgeoning Israeli community in the country.
-
Judge tosses Trump 2020 election case after prosecutors' request
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat after prosecutors moved to drop that prosecution and a second case against the president-elect, citing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting U.S. president.
Politics
-
Trudeau, cabinet to face fresh questions about Trump's major Canadian tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet are expected to face fresh questions today about Donald Trump vowing to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren’t addressed.
-
Marc Miller to propose more changes to immigration and asylum system
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says further reforms to Canada's immigration and asylum systems will be proposed in the coming weeks.
-
Freeland says the two-month GST holiday is meant to tackle the 'vibecession'
The federal government is hoping a temporary break on GST will address a 'vibecession' that has gripped Canadians, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
Health
-
Bird flu virus detected in raw milk in California
Bird flu virus has been found in a batch of raw milk sold in California, and consumers should not drink it, the state Department of Public Health warned Sunday.
-
Quebec has highest rate in Canada of people under 25 diagnosed with ADHD
According to the province’s Public Health Ministry, Quebec has the highest rate in the country of people under the age of 25 diagnosed with ADHD.
-
How menopause awareness among employers, patients is changing the workplace
Canadians might have noticed menopause is increasingly a topic of conversation outside of health circles, gaining profile in entertainment and popular culture
Sci-Tech
-
EU says Bluesky is violating information disclosure rules
Bluesky, the rapidly growing social media platform, is violating EU regulations by failing to disclose important details, a European Commission spokesperson told reporters during a daily briefing on Monday.
-
Social media sites call for Australia to delay its ban on children younger than 16
An advocate for major social media platforms told an Australian Senate committee Monday that laws to ban children younger than 16 from the sites should be delayed until next year at least instead of being rushed through the Parliament this week.
-
Canadian neurosurgeons seek six patients for Musk's Neuralink brain study
Canadian neurosurgeons in partnership with Elon Musk's Neuralink have regulatory approval to recruit six patients with paralysis willing to have a thousand electrode contacts in their brains.
Entertainment
-
Drake's Australian tour to begin same date as rival Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show
Drake is taking his musical stylings Down Under with a short Australian tour set to kick off on the same date as rival Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance.
-
Memorial service set for next week for Broadway star Gavin Creel, who died Sept. 30
A memorial tribute to Broadway star Gavin Creel is planned next Monday in the theater where he starred in “Into the Woods” and will be livestreamed online.
-
Pop star Ed Sheeran apologizes to Man United boss Ruben Amorim for crashing interview
British pop star Ed Sheeran has apologized to Ruben Amorim after inadvertently interrupting the new Manchester United head coach during a live television interview.
Business
-
Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has suffered a serious stroke, a post on his X account says
Kim Dotcom, Internet entrepreneur fighting deportation to the U.S. on charges relating to his file-sharing website Megaupload, has suffered a “serious stroke.”
-
Trump vows new Canada, Mexico, China tariffs that threaten global trade
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.
-
Couple accused of stealing nearly US$1 million from Lululemon in elaborate shoplifting plot
A Connecticut couple is accused of running an elaborate theft ring at Lululemon stores in multiple states, stealing nearly a million dollars from the company.
Lifestyle
-
'Like climbing Mount Everest:' Inside the gruelling world of the Chess World Championship
The Chess World Championship begins in Singapore on Monday with China's Ding Liren seeking to defend his title against India's Gukesh Dommaraju, better known as Gukesh D, who is still just 18 years old and could become the youngest ever person to be crowned world champion.
-
School bullies have moved online. But is banning all under-16s from social media really the answer?
The Australian government introduced what it's called 'world-leading' legislation in parliament this week to wipe social media accounts – including Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and X – from the devices of children under 16.
-
Ants marching into spotlight as hobby of ant-keeping rises in popularity
They are tiny insects that are often overlooked or stepped on, but ants are marching not only into people’s backyards, but also their homes, as the popularity of ant-keeping rises in Canada.
Sports
-
NBA legend Charles Barkley criticizes LA Lakers over handling of Bronny James
NBA legend Charles Barkley has criticized the Los Angeles Lakers over their handling of Bronny James this season.
-
'Embarrassing:' NHL team ditches bus and walks to Scotiabank Arena amid gridlock
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps drop head coach Vanni Sartini
Two weeks after the Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff run ended in the first round, the team has fired head coach Vanni Sartini.
Autos
-
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over power loss risk
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
-
Northvolt says Quebec battery plant will proceed despite bankruptcy filing
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
-
Canadian drivers own their poor road habits: survey
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
Local Spotlight
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Beaver shot with arrow near Orillia on the road to recovery
A beaver found with an arrow shot through its torso is now recovering at Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw, Ont. after a massive rescue effort.
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
The Thriftmas Special: The benefits of second-hand holiday shopping
The holidays may be a time for family, joy and togetherness, but they can also be hard on the wallet.
Video shows octopus 'hanging on for dear life' during bomb cyclone off B.C. coast
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
B.C. man reunites with Nova Scotia stranger, 56 years after being saved from drowning
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
Vancouver
-
NDP hitting the brakes on fall sitting of the B.C. legislature bring criticism
The tree at the B.C. legislature is already up and decorated, but you would be hard pressed to spot an MLA in the hallways, and they won't gather in the chamber for more than two months, until February's Throne Speech.
-
Up-close video captures coyote exploring Vancouver street
A social media poster has shared an up-close encounter with a coyote on a leafy residential street in a Vancouver neighbourhood.
-
Calls for province to declare gender-based violence an epidemic
On Monday, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, YWCA Metro Vancouver rolled out an ad campaign aimed at educating people about how prevalent sexual violence is in their communities.
Toronto
-
Five people hospitalized after crash involving stolen vehicle in Toronto
Five people have been hospitalized, including four teenagers, following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough late Monday night.
-
'Devastating:' Ford warns of impact of new tariffs promised by Donald Trump
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is warning that Donald Trump’s promise to impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods arriving in the United States from Canada and Mexico could have a 'devastating' effect on the province’s economy.
-
Trump vows new Canada, Mexico, China tariffs that threaten global trade
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.
Calgary
-
Here's how much Alberta exports to the United States
With the United States being Alberta’s top trade partner, sweeping 25 per cent tariffs proposed by President-Elect Donald Trump could have a major effect on the province’s economy.
-
Animal shelters overwhelmed with surrendered pets
Animal shelters in Calgary are facing a crisis as the number of people surrendering pets continues to rise.
-
Calgary's Green Line discussions focus on alignment
Premier Danielle Smith says she is continuing to meet with Mayor Jyoti Gondek about Calgary's Green Line project and her government remains committed to bringing the line all the way to Seton.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa as a low-pressure system moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Transit Commission passes smaller, but still significant, fare hike for seniors
The City of Ottawa's Transit Commission has approved the 2025 draft transit budget and has voted in favour of a smaller, but still significant, fare hike for seniors.
-
Trump vows new Canada, Mexico, China tariffs that threaten global trade
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.
Montreal
-
Legault says Trump's 25 per cent tariff would pose 'huge risk' for Quebec, Canadian economies
Premier François Legault says President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports would pose a 'huge risk' to the Quebec and Canadian economies.
-
'Mixed bag' of wet weather headed to Montreal on Tuesday
A 'mixed bag' of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Searches underway in Laval to solve 2022 murder
Montreal police says it will be conducting searches on the banks of the Riviere des Mille-Iles in Laval in connection with a murder that took place in 2022.
Edmonton
-
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
-
Trump vows new Canada, Mexico, China tariffs that threaten global trade
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.
-
Here's how much Alberta exports to the United States
With the United States being Alberta’s top trade partner, sweeping 25 per cent tariffs proposed by President-Elect Donald Trump could have a major effect on the province’s economy.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians head to the polls Tuesday to vote in snap election
Nova Scotians will cast their votes Tuesday in a snap provincial election.
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
'A living hell': Parents of missing Cape Breton man plead for information after disappearance declared a homicide
Ken and Peggy MacDonald have been out searching every day - all 141 days - since their son, Justin MacDonald, disappeared back in the summer.
Winnipeg
-
'People got to be safe:' Manitoba premier responds to fatal police shooting
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew offered condolences Monday to the families affected by two fatal police shootings in the province and spoke to the challenge faced by officers on the front lines.
-
'This is alarming': littered needles causing problems in Manitoba municipalities
Manitoba municipalities want action from the province to deal with what one rural mayor describes as an alarming number of needles turning up in rural communities.
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed in the throat
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a deadly police shooting at Winnipeg's Unicity Shopping Centre Sunday evening.
Regina
-
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
-
Canadian Western Agribition kicks off 53rd year in Regina
The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) officially kicked off Monday with the ceremonial burning of the brand.
-
'You abused their trust': Crown cross examines accused as Manz trial enters final scheduled week
Ruben Manz faced questions from the prosecution Monday as his sexual assault trial enters the final week of scheduled proceedings.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo reviews most collision-prone areas to improve safety
The City of Waterloo is trying to make its roads safer by putting together a report on some of the locations with the most crashes in the past five years.
-
Single mom and disabled son struggle to find affordable ride after accessible van vandalized
A single mother and her disabled, terminally ill son are facing an overwhelming transportation crisis after their accessible van was vandalized beyond repair.
-
Brantford residents raise concerns about new centre helping those experiencing homelessness
SOAR Community Services opened a new support centre in Brantford to help those experiencing homelessness, but some neighbours are questioning its Murray Street location.
Saskatoon
-
Snow removal keeping Saskatoon residents 'busy, busy, busy'
With the second major snowfall of the year happening less than a week after the first, it’s all hands-on deck as residents and businesses tackle heaps of the white stuff.
-
Saskatoon roadways manager says $20 million price tag for full-city snow clearing not yet justified
The City of Saskatoon has chosen not to activate its roadways emergency response plan despite a weekend of heavy snowfall reaching the 25-centimetre threshold.
-
Two dead after crash on Saskatchewan Highway 4
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
Sudbury, Ont., magic mushroom store sells illegal product as a form of protest
There's a new store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets called Shroomyz, selling an illegal product: magic mushrooms.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman charged with choking neighbour's dog
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
London
-
'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire
London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.
-
Londoner whose wallet was stolen from their unlocked car serves as cautionary tale
A good reminder for Londoners to lock their cars, a woman is facing charges after being spotted trying to open car doors in the east end of the city over the weekend.
-
'I just knew something was up': London family recounts rushing to their burning home where pet perished
A weekend house fire has left a family displaced and taken the life of a beloved pet. The blaze at 454 Alston Road broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Barrie
-
'James deceived us,' Slain Collingwood, Ont. woman's family speak ahead of husband's sentencing
James Schwalm sat in the prisoner’s box Monday morning weeping as friends and family members told the court about the devastation he caused when he murdered his wife, Ashley Milnes, two years ago inside their Collingwood, Ont. home.
-
Novice driver charged with speeding 95km/h over limit on Hwy 11 accused of being impaired
A Thornhill resident accused of driving at a high rate of speed along Highway 11 in Muskoka while impaired faces charges.
-
Fire causes significant damage at Tiny Township cottage
Fire crews battled flames and thick smoke shooting from a seasonal home in Tiny Township on Monday.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s 'iconic' Peace Fountain to be replaced
Windsor city councillors have approved a $10.5 million plan to replace the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain at Reaume Park.
-
City of Windsor to look into curbing prolonged apartment vacancies
City councillor Renaldo Agostino is looking to add another tool the city can use to help discourage property owners from leaving apartment buildings vacant.
-
Windsor police comb area off Walker Road in multiday investigation
Windsor police were on the scene of what was being called an, "active investigation" on Monday afternoon. "Expect a sustained police presence in the area," read a post on social media.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into police vehicle in B.C.
Mounties say a suspected impaired driver was arrested over the weekend after crashing his SUV into an unmarked police vehicle on Vancouver Island.
-
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
-
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Lethbridge
-
Nenshi says not sending voter cards due to postal strike could affect byelection
Alberta Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi says a decision not to mail out voter registration cards due to the Canada Post strike could hurt turnout in a provincial byelection that's been called for a week before Christmas.
-
Lethbridge business community concerned as Canada Post strike drags on
Lethbridge businesses are starting to feel the pressure after 11 days of the Canada Post workers’ strike. The strike comes right as the Christmas shopping season is kicking into high gear.
-
Lethbridge activates snow routes, windrow assistance program
The City of Lethbridge activated its snow routes Monday for the first time this season.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two truck drivers killed in collision on Hwy. 17 near Kenora
Two commercial motor vehicle drivers were killed Monday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Kenora.
-
Sault suspect charged with punching rideshare driver in the face twice
A 24-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with attacking a rideshare driver and a police officer.
-
Drug bust after a suspect pointed handgun at victim at northern Ont. gas station
Three people have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences following an incident at a gas station in Bruce Mines, Ont., on Nov. 21.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.