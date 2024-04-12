Spy director stands by bold assertions in CSIS briefing notes on foreign interference
The head of Canada's spy agency stands by the stark conclusions contained in a series of CSIS briefing notes, including that China "clandestinely and deceptively interfered" in the past two federal votes, he testified Friday.
But David Vigneault also agrees with a panel of top bureaucrats who concluded there was no significant threat to Canada's free and fair elections in 2021 and 2019.
Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, testified for a second time Friday before a federal inquiry into foreign election interference.
He was asked to appear virtually to face fresh questions about the briefing materials, which weren't available the first time he took the stand.
The CSIS memos that have since been tabled at the inquiry make several bold assertions.
One memo, dated Feb. 21, 2023, declares that CSIS knows China "clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections."
"We saw foreign interference during those elections and the evidence is that interference was indeed clandestine and deceptive," Vigneault said in response to the passage during his testimony by video conference.
"At the same time, that interference did not amount to have an impact on the integrity of the election."
The same memo tabled at the commission includes specific but highly redacted examples of possible interference attempts, and asserts state actors can conduct foreign interference "successfully" in Canada because there are few legal or political consequences.
The memo calls foreign interference a "low-risk and high-reward" proposition.
Another memo from 2022 concludes that until Canada views foreign interference as an "existential threat" to Canadian democracy and responds forcefully, "these threats will persist."
The documents were prepared for Vigneault ahead of meetings he had with the prime minister, but he said much of the content was not passed on to Justin Trudeau or his office during those meetings.
The documents were not referenced in the meetings, which instead focused on specific instances of possible foreign interference, he said.
However, he said he has made those kinds of general comments to the prime minister and in other forums on many occasions.
"This is something that I have absolutely said a number of times ... in public and in private," he said.
Asked about whether those sentiments were passed onto him, Trudeau said those conversations informed the safeguards Liberals put in place to guard elections against foreign interference.
Under a protocol ushered in by the Liberals, there would be a public announcement if a panel of bureaucrats determined that an incident -- or an accumulation of incidents -- threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair election.
There was no such announcement concerning either the 2019 or 2021 general elections. In both ballots, the Liberals were returned to government with minority mandates while the Conservatives formed the official Opposition.
"No government in the history of the country has ever taken foreign interference as seriously as we have over the past number of years, in terms of the institutions, the measures, the new tools that we've developed," Trudeau said.
He made similar comments during his own testimony before the commission earlier this week.
The conclusion of Vigneault's evidence marks the end of 10 days of fact-finding hearings, including testimony from politicians, bureaucrats and representatives from several intelligence and security agencies.
The hearings are part of the inquiry's effort to examine possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.
Throughout the last week of testimony, the prime minister's national security adviser and other members of his staff argued the statements in the memos don't necessarily reflect that foreign actors made a meaningful impact on the results of the last two elections.
The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary report by May 3, and will deliver final recommendations by the end of the year.
In September, the commission is expected to hold another round of hearings focused on Canada's capacity to detect and deter foreign interference.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
-
-
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
A human head was found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder
A New York City man has been accused of stabbing a man to death after a drug dispute and cutting his body into parts that were kept in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator for two years, prosecutors said Friday.
Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
Canada
-
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
-
'Very smart' B.C. orca calf evades rescuers, forcing switch in tactics
The team trying to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a British Columbia lagoon says they will have to change tactics after being 'truly humbled at the intelligence, adaptability and resilience' of the calf that managed to evade capture Friday.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
-
Ontario alcohol expansion largest Canadian deregulation policy in decades, report suggests
Ontario’s plan to allow the sale of beer, wine and cider at convenience and big box stores represents 'the most substantial alcohol deregulation policy in Canada in decades,' a national medical journal suggests.
-
Sask. teachers, province to resume contract negotiations, job action to end
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
-
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
World
-
Israeli settlers rampage through a West Bank village, killing 1 Palestinian and wounding 25
Dozens of angry Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, shooting and setting houses and cars on fire. The rampage killed a Palestinian man and wounded 25 others, Palestinian health officials said.
-
Cable car accident in Turkey sends 1 passenger to his death and injures 7, with scores stranded
One person was killed and seven injured Friday when a cable car pod in southern Turkey hit a pole and burst open, sending the passengers plummeting to the mountainside below, officials and local media said. Scores of other people were left stranded late into the night after the entire cable car system came to a standstill.
-
1 dead, 13 injured after 18-wheeler intentionally crashed into Texas public safety office
A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen into a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver's licence had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday.
-
U.S. president Biden's son Hunter loses bid to dismiss gun charges
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday declined to dismiss gun charges against Hunter Biden, one of the two criminal cases against Joe Biden's son as the Democratic U.S. president ramps up his campaign for re-election.
-
Judge declines to delay Trump's N.Y. hush money trial over complaints of pretrial publicity
The judge in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case on Friday turned down the former president's request to postpone his trial because of publicity about the case.
-
Transitional council in Haiti to choose new leaders is formally established amid gang violence
A transitional council tasked with choosing Haiti's next prime minister and Cabinet was formally established Friday as gangs tighten their grip on the troubled Caribbean country.
Politics
-
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
-
What you need to know about Trudeau's new 'plan to solve the housing crisis'
The federal government has unveiled what it is calling their 'plan to solve the housing crisis,' outlining both steps they intend to take, as well as issuing a callout to other levels of government and homebuilders to roll up their sleeves. Here's what you need to know.
-
Spy director stands by bold assertions in CSIS briefing notes on foreign interference
The head of Canada's spy agency says he stands by the stark conclusions contained in a series of briefing notes, including that China 'clandestinely and deceptively interfered' in the past two federal votes.
Health
-
Kids' hanging gym sets were recalled after a skinned knee: Here are the recalls of this week
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
-
Ontario alcohol expansion largest Canadian deregulation policy in decades, report suggests
Ontario’s plan to allow the sale of beer, wine and cider at convenience and big box stores represents 'the most substantial alcohol deregulation policy in Canada in decades,' a national medical journal suggests.
-
Alcohol abuse sent nearly twice as many U.S. women to the hospital during pandemic, study finds
The number of women ages 40 to 64 seen at a U.S. hospital because of alcohol misuse nearly doubled during the pandemic, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
This new technology could save your life if your vehicle ends up in the water
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
-
Berlin zoo celebrates the 67th birthday of Fatou, believed to be the world's oldest gorilla
Berlin's zoo is celebrating the 67th birthday of Fatou the gorilla, its oldest resident, who it believes is also the oldest gorilla in the world.
-
Six rare sawfish deaths in 7 days have scientists baffled amid bizarre Florida fish behaviour
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, is in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas. Six of the rare creatures washed up dead in the past seven days, officials reported Wednesday – a dramatic increase in mortality amid a mysterious die-off that has baffled scientists for months.
Entertainment
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
-
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
Business
-
Porter Airlines considering adding direct flights from Ottawa to California, Vegas, Carribbean
The CEO of Porter Airlines says Ottawa could see new flights to destinations like Florida's gulf coast, California, Las Vegas, and the Caribbean in the near future.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Toronto Hydro treated property owner unfairly by charging $20K to repair hidden vault, ombudsman finds
Toronto Hydro treated a property owner unfairly after asking him to pay $20,000 to repair an electricity vault hidden underneath their parking lot, the city’s ombudsman found.
Lifestyle
-
Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, renowned for fierce animal prints and riviera chic, dies at 83
Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer who made his mark on the fashion world with distinctive, glamourous animal prints, has died at the age of 83. His eponymous brand confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media Friday afternoon, highlighting Cavalli’s 'life lived with love.'
-
Florence's famed Ponte Vecchio to be restored to former glory with two-year makeover
In the seven centuries since the Ponte Vecchio was first built in Florence, Italy, the bridge has watched the city changing around it, surviving floods, fires and the Nazi invasion in World War II.
-
They met in New York's Plaza Hotel in 1970. Here's what happened next
In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.
Sports
-
Judge in sports betting case orders ex-interpreter for Ohtani to get gambling addiction treatment
A federal judge on Friday ordered the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to undergo gambling addiction treatment in a sports betting case stemming from allegations he stole US$16 million from the Japanese baseball player's bank account to pay off debts.
-
Novak Djokovic sets another record in Monte Carlo win
Novak Djokovic sets another record in Monte Carlo win Top seed Novak Djokovic topped No. 11 seed Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters.
-
Scottie Scheffler is flying at The Masters, but will leave tournament ‘at a moment’s notice’ if wife goes into labour
In his current form, it almost feels like nothing can stop Scottie Scheffler from clinching his second Masters crown – yet the world No. 1 may have a date with destiny that lies beyond Augusta National.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts Full Self-Driving subscription prices in U.S., Canada
Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Ford gasoline leak, saying automaker's remedy doesn't fix the problem
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
-
Tesla settles case over fatal Autopilot crash of Apple engineer
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
Local Spotlight
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
From beginner to Olympian: Meet Canada's youngest male to fence on the world stage
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Vancouver
-
'Very smart' B.C. orca calf evades rescuers, forcing switch in tactics
The team trying to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a British Columbia lagoon says they will have to change tactics after being 'truly humbled at the intelligence, adaptability and resilience' of the calf that managed to evade capture Friday.
-
Vancouver's CRAB Park: Less than half the residents remain following cleanup
One week after Vancouver’s Park Board completed it’s cleanup of the city’s only legal homeless encampment, the number of people living there has dwindled.
-
Federal court to decide on B.C. climate activist's pending deportation
A motion to stay the deportation of B.C. climate activist Zain Haq is being heard next week in Federal Court, according to the young man's lawyer.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
-
Two people in hospital following separate stabbings in downtown Toronto
Two people are in hospital following two separate stabbings in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
Toronto city staff proposes complete revamp of vacant home tax program amid rollout 'mess'
Toronto city staff is proposing to completely change the vacant home tax program and cancel the bills for the thousands of undeclared properties following the “flawed” and unfairly “punitive” rollout.
Calgary
-
Vehicles blocking traffic on Highway 1 west of Calgary: RCMP
Vehicles connected to a protest are blocking lanes on Highway 1 west of Calgary, causing delays.
-
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
Ottawa
-
Spring baby boom has wildlife taking up residence in Ottawa homes
Spring is here, which means a baby boom for wildlife, but it also means a boom for one local company helping homeowners in Ottawa deal with unwanted houseguests.
-
Athena, the cat who was lost at the Ottawa Airport for 11 days, has 5 kittens
A pregnant cat that was flown to Ottawa for a better life, but later went missing at the airport, has had her kittens.
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
Montreal
-
Arrest made after random attack on woman in Montreal metro
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
-
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
-
Pop art: Edmonton photographer's work to feature on Jones Soda bottles
An Edmonton photographer's work will soon be a part of pop culture, soda pop culture that is.
-
1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery
Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Patient died of hanging while in Moncton psychiatric unit
According to her autopsy, Kaytlyn Hemsworth died of hanging at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton while in the psychiatric unit.
-
Locked wheels and receipt checks: Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba tax change will help most people despite raising more money, premier says
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is continuing to promote a property tax change that has been criticized by the Opposition as a tax grab on the middle class.
-
Province issues flood warning for portion Assiniboine River
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued a flood warning Friday for a portion of the Assiniboine River.
-
Operator of Winnipeg magic mushroom shop given house arrest sentence
One of the operators of an illegal magic mushroom shop that popped up in Osborne Village last year will serve nine months of house arrest for her role in the operation.
Regina
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
-
Arrests made following investigation into store robberies in Regina
Arrests have been made following an investigation into four convenience store robberies in Regina beginning in 2022.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Kitchener couple claims landlord is targeting them for organizing tenants union
A Kitchener couple has now received a second eviction notice from their landlord at 250 Frederick Street. This time their appliances are allegedly to blame.
-
This new technology could save your life if your vehicle ends up in the water
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
‘We need rain desperately’: fire ban issued for Corman Park, other Sask. communities
Saskatoon firefighters are reminding the public to be diligent heading into the weekend. It comes as fire bans have been issued for multiple communities including the RM of Corman Park.
-
Spring construction season begins in Saskatoon with road closures and traffic delays
With the arrival of spring and temperatures finally warming up, construction crews in Saskatoon are gearing up for a busy season.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
Evacuation underway in Kashechewan, Ont., due to spring flooding of Albany River
A precautionary evacuation of about 600 people from Kashechewan First Nation is underway with the first group arriving in Kapuskasing on Friday.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
London
-
Four cars involved in south-end collision
London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.
-
'There was nothing human about what they did': London, Ont. family angered after sentencing hearing in stabbing death
A London family is speaking out after a sentencing hearing for the three people who pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing death of their loved one got underway in court.
-
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
Barrie
-
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
-
Retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults apologizes to victims
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
Seasonal residents trying to reactivate cable targeted by scammers: OPP
Residents returning to their seasonal homes in Tiny Township this week fell victim to an online scam after trying to reactivate their TV/cable service.
Windsor
-
Police handing out Faraday bags to help prevent auto thefts
Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.
-
Cycling community looks to sanction trails Black Oak Heritage Park
Black Oak Heritage Park is one part of what will soon make up the Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
Vancouver Island
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
-
Lethbridge police arrest man who allegedly hit cars with weapon
Lethbridge police are asking anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video of an incident on Mayor Magrath Drive on Thursday to contact them.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
End of an era for Sault film festival
It’s the end of an era for film lovers in Sault Ste. Marie. The final showing for the Shadows of the Mind Film Festival was Friday night.
-
Former residents give Elliot Lake arena campaign a $300K boost
After winning the $250,000 Kraft Hockeyville competition last month, there is more good news from Elliot Lake.
-
Manitoulin suspect charged with criminally harassing municipal staff
A 57-year-old from Gore Bay has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.