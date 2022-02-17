Federal officials say that while “progress” is being made towards bringing the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa to an end, the situation remains “precarious” as MPs begin debating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

While there has been some increase to police posturing in the downtown core and at a location near the airport—prompting participants to brace for an expected increase in enforcement—as of midday Thursday there has been little movement towards arresting protesters or moving vehicles that have now been blocking city streets for nearly four weeks.

“In Ottawa, we're continuing to see progress being made by the Ottawa Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP, and all of their policing partners as they work to end the occupation of Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa,” said Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair on Thursday during an update on federal response efforts.

“To the individuals who continue to participate in this illegal occupation, it's time to go home. Now. To those who have children with them, this is no place for children. Take them home immediately. Take them to a place of safety,” Blair said.

Workers have installed new fencing in front of Parliament, and new red-outlined pamphlets have been passed around to protesters, with police warning “that under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites.”

Media have also been warned that access to Hill grounds and buildings in the precinct could be locked down by the Parliamentary Protective Service at any time.

Though with a winter storm warning in effect and the expectation that more protesters are planning to stream into the city for the weekend, time may be of the essence if law enforcement wants to make meaningful steps towards clearing the streets this week.

“While we have made progress… I would suggest that at this fragile moment, it is precarious,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino during the update.

Mendicino noted that the blockades in Coutts, Alta., Surrey, B.C., Windsor, Ont. and Emerson, Man. have all been resolved, and that an effort to revive a protest at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor was thwarted.

“I think we all want to be cautiously optimistic that we are coming to the end of it. But in the meantime, as a government, we have an obligation and a responsibility to Canadians to make sure that we're using all the tools in the box,” he continued, saying that's why the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act.

EMERGENCIES ACT DEBATE UNDERWAY

Meanwhile, inside the House of Commons MPs have kicked off what is set to be a few days of debate followed by a vote on a motion declaring the national public order emergency for the first time since the law was passed in 1988.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the debate, going over what’s now become well-trodden rationale for the government’s enactment of these unprecedented powers.

This includes, as he noted in a letter to premiers earlier this week, a concern that the activity protesters are engaged in is “a threat to our democracy and that is undermining the public’s trust in our institutions.”

“The activities taking place across the country have gone well beyond peaceful protest. These are organized events, and the situation is very volatile. While this may have started in Ottawa, we are seeing flare-ups in almost every jurisdiction,” Trudeau wrote.

During the debate he suggested that the protesters have been “heavily supported” by individuals in the U.S. and internationally. An hour later Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that some protesters’ accounts have already been frozen, with more to come.

During the debate the Conservatives called the use of the Act “extremely disappointing” and implored the New Democrats—who are backing the motion—to change their minds and vote with the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois against the motion.

Given the Liberals have a minority, Trudeau is relying on the NDP votes to secure the majority support needed to allow the emergency orders to remain in effect.

“Throughout the last three weeks, the prime minister has failed to take meaningful action to de-escalate the protests here or use any tools that he may have available…. And as he has invoked the Act, he has failed to meet the high threshold set out by the emergencies act to justify it,” said interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen, telling the protesters that they have been heard and her party will keep standing up for them, but they should move their trucks.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh did not appear swayed by this call from the Official Opposition, though he noted that what’s transpired never should have happened the way it has.

“It should have never come to this. Many people right now are rightly concerned about the impact of the Emergencies Act, that it might crack down on protests in the future. What we're dealing with is not a protest. It is not peaceful,” Singh said, vowing to keep a watchful eye on how the powers are being used and indicating a willingness to vote to rescind them if necessary.

“The organizers of this illegal occupation have been clear from the beginning. They haven't shied away from this, they have been brazen about it: They came here to overthrow a democratically elected government. It is a movement funded by foreign influence, and it is fed on disinformation… Any Canadian using their voice to peacefully demand justice should never be subject to the Emergencies Act. New Democrats will never support that.”