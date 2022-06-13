Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time.

In a tweet, Trudeau said he’ll be “following public health guidelines and isolating.”

This is his second confirmed COVID-19 infection after testing positive for COVID-19 in January.

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

More coming.